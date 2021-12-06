Now, if you really, really like whisky and want someone to give you a bottle or two for Christmas, then; ‘don’t be afraid to be understood’. You must forget about so-called subtlety and offer your loved ones the opportunity to appreciate your true feelings toward whisky without clouding them by using any sort of vague hint or euphemism. Otherwise, they might miss the point and you could end up with animal print furry picture frames or another box of tempting Belgian chocolates! A gilt-edged opportunity to source yet more single malt lost! Forever!

You see the stakes here? So, there is no time to waste, you need to act at once and work your way through the following points to ensure your whisky requirements are met this Christmas without fail:

Whisky Present Assurance Program:

Email this Guide to everyone likely to buy you a Christmas present and even some beyond the realms of possibility (Why not, peer pressure worked at school!) with the comment; ‘ FYI: Here is my official Christmas present selection! ’

Print this Guide out at A3 size and stick it up on the wall of your office at work – or on the fridge at home and add a handy chart so your workmates/family members can easily work out who is buying you what

Get a T shirt made with; ‘ All I want for Christmas is WHISKY! (Not joking) ’ printed on it and wear it everyday until your needs are met

And if all else fails make this cocktail and offer it to potential present buyers. Hang a label from the neck of the bottle that reads; ‘ I want a Christmas present the same as this – but unopened! ’ Once they taste it, not only will they understand why you want whisky for Christmas, but you’ll probably end up buying it for them too!

Old Pulteney 12 Christmas Whisky Sour

While you might automatically equate whisky with warming the soul during the winter months, whisky can also make light and fresh cocktails that are perfect for the Kiwi summer. This is one of those and features Old Pulteney 12 year old from Scotland’s most remote and rugged Highland coast. Every cask is distilled and matured at Pulteney Distillery in Wick, one of the most northerly distilleries on the British mainland.

INGREDIENTS:

50ml Old Pulteney 12 Years Old

10ml apricot liqueur

15ml fresh grapefruit juice

15ml lemon juice

5ml sugar syrup

15ml egg white (optional)

Grapefruit twist

METHOD:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit.

Official Whisky Present Guide

Option #1: GlenAllachie 15 (Speyside):

Nestled at the foot of Ben Rinnes, in the heart of Speyside, lies the 100% Scottish owned and managed GlenAllachie Distillery. One of the few independently owned distilleries in Scotland, GlenAllachie is at the top of the ‘shop local’ list for the Scottish people. This new 15 year old features an incredibly dark colour reflecting a heavy wood influence from the active ex-sherry casks. Its aroma is deeply fruity and spicy, with rich and dominant notes of raisin, black bun and traditional fruit dumpling, covered in butterscotch sauce. On the palate the spices develop into a lighter note of orange and banana, then fade to bittersweet dark chocolate.

Pairs perfectly with Christmas pudding!

Option #2: Glen Scotia ‘Victoriana’ (Campbeltown):

From the ‘whiskiest place in the world’ Glen Scotia is one of only 3 distilleries still active in the former whisky metropolis of Campbeltown. Once home to an incredible 26 distilleries, Campbelltown is where whisky making all began. The Victoriana is quite fruity in nature with citrus hints and plenty of woody spice while the final maturation in charred oak casks has imparted a rich caramel vanilla and cocoa characteristic. Add a few drops of water to really soften and develop those fruity notes.

Pairs well with smoked salmon croissants!

Option #3: Kilchoman Sanaig (Islay):

Kilchoman grow their own grain then harvest, grind and distil it all themselves – all on the premises! These DIY champions are also the first distillery to be built on the island of Islay in 124 years.

Bottled from Oloroso sherry Hogshead casks which give the Sanaig its rich colour and flavour, this whisky’s aroma is of soft cooked fruits, full-bodied peat smoke with citrus notes and a lingering sweetness.

Pairs perfectly with barbequed prawns!

Option #4: Old Pulteney 12 (Highland):

Where the North Sea meets the Caithness coast on the most northerly shores of Scotland, there is a town called Wick. This is where the maritime malt whisky Old Pulteney is made – the very taste of coastal Scotland. This whisky is known for its gentle honeyed, vanilla sweetness, and a touch of marzipan nuttyness. The distinctive slightly salty tang comes courtesy of the handy North Sea off Wick.

Pairs well with dark chocolate!

Option #5: Glencairn Whisky Glasses:

These beautiful crystal Whisky Glasses can also make perfect stocking fillers too. Made from the finest crystal from Glencairn of Scotland, they can vary slightly in shape and thickness due to the handblown nature of their creation. A set of two presented in a beautiful satin-lined box.



For more Christmas Gift ideas visit Whisky Galore’s full offering online or in-store at 834 Colombo Street, Christchurch. Please remember, the cut off for Christmas deliveries is 15th December.