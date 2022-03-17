The art of the staycation is something that many of us will no doubt have become more familiar with, especially of late. Taking a much-needed hiatus from the fatigue of working from home or simply the stress and hustle of the city to focus on some relaxation and respite without the long-distance travel, is a no-brainer but one previously overlooked with overseas escapes.

If you happen to be in the City of Sails and weary of resorting to the same old mundane accommodation spots, you will be pleased to know global trailblazer in hospitality, Hilton has been busy cementing its stature as the gold standard of comfort for business and leisure travellers alike in the idyllic rural destination of Karaka with the perfect excuse to pep up your staycation.

This would be the brand-new upscale DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka, located just 25 minutes south of Auckland. As one would expect, this new addition to the fast-growing DoubleTree portfolio is a masterclass in the very best standards of hospitality – from their signature Warm DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie welcoming guests on arrival to their commitment to serve the local community.

DoubleTree Karaka is the latest DoubleTree by Hilton hotel to launch in New Zealand and the first full-service hotel to debut in the Karaka region. Designed by Pacific Architecture, its 122 architecturally-styled guest rooms and suites exude aspirational country living, replete with top-notch amenities and classic guest-room comforts including complimentary hi-speed Wi-Fi, Suite Dreams by Serta beds, 55-inch high-definition televisions and therapeutic rain showers.

Situated on the cusp of the beautiful New Zealand Bloodstock grounds in the heart of Karaka, just minutes from the local markets, DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka’s architectural styling makes the most of the lush natural beauty of the Karaka countryside, the building design celebrating the picturesque rural views in panoramic fashion with floor-to-ceiling windows to offer a versatile function area bathed in natural light.

Guests can also keep up with their workout regimens with access to state-of-the-art 24-hour gym facilities and a fully-heated outdoor pool, conveniently complete with a Pool Bar should you wish to take your fitness routine down a notch for the day relaxing poolside with a cocktail in hand. Alternatively, if you’re partial to pounding the pavement out in the fresh air, a scenic jog around Swan River paths does the trick nicely.

For those flying in to meet with friends for a long-overdue weekend away, DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka is just a hop, skip and jump from Auckland Airport, and while this brand-new staycation destination allows you to steer clear of the bright lights of the CBD, it remains within easy driving distance of all the action, being near Pukekohe Golf Club, Rainbow’s End Amusement Park and minutes from Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, not to mention world-class Thoroughbred auctions right at your doorstep courtesy of New Zealand Bloodstock for serious equestrian enthusiasts.

In terms of getting settled quickly and seamlessly into your staycation, it would be remiss not to mention the Hilton Honours guest-loyalty programme, which offers worthwhile benefits to members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels, such as digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key room access and the super-handy Connected Room for that special touch of feeling at home while away, enabling guests to personalise and control practically every aspect of their stay from their mobile device.

A DoubleTree by Hilton touching down in the region also means the arrival of a top-notch new dining destination for food-lovers, offering a farm-to-plate culinary experience with a social purpose. The Horseshoe Bar is the residential “lounge and living room” of DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka, specialising in gourmet snacks, cocktails and artisan platters from morning to night. The signature bar connects seamlessly with the lobby lounge and flagship restaurant, Ethereal Artisan Kitchen. The dining establishment here prides itself on farm-to-table locally sourced and seasonal produce with celebrity chef Mark Southon at the helm, crafting a unique menu in partnership with local farmers.

The heart and soul of the restaurant is revealed via a Live Kitchen design opening out into the restaurant, graced with marble seating from which diners can view the behind-the-scenes culinary magic. A dedicated wine area curated with an extensive selection of both local and international wines also presides over the dining space alongside a fully visible meat locker. For guests preferring the ambiance of an al fresco dining experience, there is the option to dine outdoors at a fireside table under the shelter of a louvred roof to keep you nice and toasty on those chilly winter evenings.

With staycations becoming synonymous with vacations, and the hankering to travel on the weekends for a small getaway on the rise, this new Karaka gem is a world-class destination that will leave you feeling refreshed – not stressed.

For more information or to make reservations, visit karaka.doubletree.com or call 09 296 20021.