They say you never forget your first love. For me, that first automotive love affair was with an abandoned Fiat 500 hidden away in the overgrown foliage of my neighbour’s driveway. While other kids played on swing sets, my imagination took me cruising along the storied streets of Italy from the musty confines of that hidden and decrepit 500’s interior.

Decades later, I’ve been reunited with an object of desire – reborn as the sensational Abarth 500e. This pocket rocket is the work of Fiat’s legendary performance division which has been turning humble models into agile demons since 1949. Abarth has always been tightly intertwined with the parent company, allowing it to craft bespoke creations.

And craft they have. The 500e instantly seduces with its stylish yet impossibly cute looks. The interior is a masterclass in material selection and design cohesiveness. Quality leather and Alcantara blend seamlessly with well-positioned physical controls so you rarely need to use the touchscreen while driving. Inspired details like the laser-cut scorpion emblem in the seats tie the whole theme together flawlessly.

Abarth is about way more than just aesthetics. This bantamweight terror is a riot to drive. Don’t let its diminutive size fool you – it handles with the poise and agility of a true sports car yet remains engaging at sane speeds. The electric powertrain provides zippy, near-silent acceleration while minimizing weight for maximum performance and range.

Three distinct driving modes (Turismo, Scorpion Street, Scorpion Track) allow you to dial the dynamics from cruiser to barnstormer at the flick of a knob. A synthesized engine note reminiscent of the 695 Abarth’s roaring exhaust can be enabled for a dose of nostalgia. The official 0 to 100 time is 7 seconds, but it’s not about that. In the middle of its range (city driving) it really stands out. Remember seven seconds isn’t too shabby, the early MX5s were praised when they had an 8-second sprint time!

Despite its performance credibility, the 500e retains an impressively practical side for everyday use. The front seats are remarkably spacious, and even the rear quarters can accommodate small passengers for short jaunts. Versatile cargo solutions like fold-down seats and the world’s cutest parcel shelf further its city car credentials.

The Abarth 500e is the newest evolution of that rough-around-the-edges 500 that sparked my automotive passion long ago. It brings head-turning style, grin-inducing dynamics, and pragmatic everyday livability into a charming package. While I’ve moved on from imagining Italian roadways from that junker’s cabin, this electric jelly bean allows me to experience la dolce vita in the real world.