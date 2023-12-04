In LA, most of the fish tacos you’ll find are ‘Baja style’, named after Baja (BA-HA) California in Mexico. They’re made with deep-fried battered fish. However, when we were in Tulum on Mexico’s east coast near the end of our taco odyssey, we had some incredible tacos made with grilled fish — and that was the style we wanted to re-create when we got home to Aotearoa.

(And . . . we didn’t want a deep-fryer in the Truck!)

MAKES 10–12

10–12 corn tortillas, freshly cooked

marinated, uncooked Lucky Spiced Fish (page 141), cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup Avocado Crema

200g sliced red cabbage

300g Lucky Taco Pink Pickle

100g Lucky Taco Salsa Verde

Lucky Lime Salsa

handful of fresh coriander leaves

2 limes, cut into wedges

Lucky Taco Chilli Salt

Lucky Taco Habanero Hot Sauce (optional)

Preheat oven to 80°C.

Place freshly cooked tortillas in stacks of five or six and wrap up in foil, then place in warm oven. Alternatively, use a tortilla warmer.

Heat a frying pan on medium-high for about 1 minute before adding marinated fish. Cook fish for about 1 minute each side, until golden brown.

To build, dollop some avocado crema on to a tortilla, followed by a few pieces of fish, a sprinkling of cabbage, some pink pickle, both salsa’s, some coriander and a squeeze of lime. Finish with a shimmy of chilli salt and a drizzle of hot sauce if you like the extra kick.