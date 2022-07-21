Solid As Stone, Flowing Like Water
While Zaha Hadid may no longer be with us, her designs, inspirations and unmistakable aesthetic live on. Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) recently won the competition to build the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre in the north of Xi’an in China’s Shaanxi province. Xi’an is one of the oldest cities in China, and the…
Now Read:
Interior Inspo: Surf's Up
The Latest News & Trends In Fashion This Winter
Working from Home, Flexibility &... Spyware?
Chelsea Winstanley: Sharing The Vision
Show Up For The Glow Up - 10 Luxurious Beautifying Experiences
Check Out: Try out the Latest in the Food Scene & Enjoy a More Exciting Gastronomic Experience