With summer just around the corner, we think we’ve found some of the best spots to relax and enjoy the sunshine. So if you’re looking for a spot to soak in the summer sun, which of these stunning G.J. Gardner showhomes would you choose?

Coastal Class

Nestled away in the gorgeous Coromandel, this stunning showhome had to make our summer hideaway list. Large floor to ceiling windows bathes this home in light and make it feel like summer all year round. The sleek kitchen feels bright and airy with has easy access to the home’s outdoor dining making summer BBQ’s a breeze. The large outdoor deck is the perfect spot to enjoy what summer has to offer and can be accessed from multiple rooms in the home.

Relaxed Vibes

There’s no doubt Mangawhai is one of the best spots to soak in the summer sun, and the beautiful Relaxed Vibes showhome is a great spot to do just that. The large outdoor deck makes bathing in the sun easier than ever. The home’s spacious open plan living is just a step inside with large sliding doors providing great indoor-outdoor flow for any summer entertaining.

Resort Retreat

Aptly named Resort Retreat, there is nowhere that feels quite like an escape to a luxury resort than this showhome. Whether you’re taking a break in the tranquil bedroom oasis or enjoying the indoor-outdoor flow of the home’s open plan living space, this home’s functional design and boho style make it a comfortable and relaxing place to enjoy the summer sunshine.

Coastal Luxe

Hidden away in the gorgeous beach town of Long Bay, this wonderful family home is the perfect spot to enjoy the hot summer days. With the beach just down the road, this home features the perfect space to entertain family and friends after a day at the beach. The large designer kitchen flows seamlessly to the home’s dining and lounge spaces, while large windows bathe the room in light and open to the home’s outdoor areas.

Atutahi Delight

There’s no better place for entertaining all your family and friends than the stunning Atutahi Delight showhome. There’s more than enough room for everyone with a large outdoor built in bench seat, and spacious open plan indoor living. The stylish showhome also features a large kitchen with a secret hidden scullery providing more than enough space for multiple cooks and a place to hide mess from your guests.

To see more of these summer showhome spots or to see more of G.J. Gardner’s showhomes, head to their website.