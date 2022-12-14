With summer now here, we’ve found some of the best spots to relax and enjoy the sunshine. So if you’re looking for a spot to soak in the summer sun, which of these stunning G.J. Gardner showhomes would you choose?

Desert Romance

If you’re seeking the warm summery vibes then look no further than the Desert Romance showhome from GJ’s Tauranga. The tranquil and relaxing feel of the desert can be felt from the moment you step into this home. The home’s light washed exterior featuring plenty of palm trees transports you to Palm Springs. Whilst the home’s light interior showcases touches of gold, and natural wood tones to create a warm summery glow throughout. Aptly called ‘Desert Romance’, this home was meticulously designed to bring the romantic and inviting feel of Palm Springs to Tauranga.

Relaxed Vibes

There’s no doubt Mangawhai is one of the best spots to soak in the summer sun, and the beautiful Relaxed Vibes showhome is a great spot to do just that. The large outdoor deck makes bathing in the sun easier than ever. The home’s spacious open plan living is just a step inside with large sliding doors providing great indoor-outdoor flow for any summer entertaining.

Fetching in Frimley

The home’s modern country style has a touch of colour throughout to bring in the bright summery feel. Based off our Adlington design, this home has summer living in mind with great indoor-outdoor flow from the home’s central kitchen. Large bifold doors open this space to the outdoor deck, making it great for summer BBQs or relaxing in the sun.

Coastal Luxe

Hidden away near the gorgeous beach of Long Bay, this wonderful family home is the perfect spot to enjoy the hot summer days. With the beach just down the road, this home features the perfect space to entertain family and friends after a day at the beach. The large designer kitchen flows seamlessly to the home’s dining and lounge spaces, while large windows bathe the room in light and open to the home’s outdoor areas.

Thinking of making a trip to a GJ’s showhome this summer? You can find your closest showhome and its details here.