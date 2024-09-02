GJ’s Hamilton franchise has yet again delivered another stunning showhome, with their latest addition ‘Poetic in Peacocke’. With its sharp silhouette, floor to ceiling windows and contrasting cladding it has an eye-catching streetside presence.

This custom design home is designed for small families, first home buyers and downsizers. The 185m2 home could easily be mistaken for being bigger due to its generous number of windows and its open plan living, which leaves it feeling airy and spacious inside.

The exterior features a winning combo of JSC Vertical Shiplap Cedar and Clay Brick in Artic White with Premium White Mortar, alongside a gabled Colorsteel Longrun roof in Flaxpod. The floor to ceiling cathedral style windows is another beautiful touch that completes the look.

The large windows allow for natural light to stream in and fill the open plan living area, making this home feel larger than it is. This space also offers plenty of cosy spots to chill, perch up with a book or chat with friends while enjoying the views. The in-built bench seats surrounding the dining table contributes to these relaxing spots, while also being efficient on space.

The centrally located kitchen is cleverly designed to be functional and to serve all the areas around it. With an island bench and a mix of open and hidden storage, this good-looking kitchen ticks all the boxes.

At the end of this open-plan space you are greeted by a modern, sophisticated lounge. The light colour palette is complimented by the brown furniture, tying in beautifully with the exterior cedar cladding, the deck and the interior floors. Next to the lounge, stacker doors open out to a sheltered deck, ideal for alfresco meals and barbecuing when the sun is shining. The easy indoor-outdoor flow and the abundance of space is a perfect combination for hosting guests and entertaining.

The master suite continues with the homes Scandinavian palette, creating a peaceful and calm environment. It also offers all kinds of pleasant surprises for the lucky occupants, including deck access, a beautiful walk-in wardrobe with built in dressing table (a feature many people will appreciate!) and a luxurious ensuite to top it off.

