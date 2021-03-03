The concept of “flow” was coined in the 1990s by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, being that state in which one performs an activity at optimal performance essentially without having to think about it. In Csikszentmihalyi words, it is that zone when you are “fully immersed in a feeling of energised focus, full involvement and enjoyment” in an activity. In the case of running, it’s when your legs are no longer heavy and tired, you’re floating off the ground effortlessly and everything feels light and perfectly in sync. And if you’re really in the zone, there’s effortless speed on tap as though a tail wind were propelling you forward and the feeling that you could keep running for miles and miles…

If you’ve yet to acquaint yourself with this state of bliss while pounding the pavement, you might want to consider acquiring a pair of Under Armour’s latest iteration in running innovation, not to mention their fastest and most lightweight performance running shoe to date – the UA Flow Velociti Wind. For the fanatical performance running footwear team at Under Armour, the genesis of this uber-disruptive design came from a very simple idea: How could they make it feel like the wind is at your back with every stride? The answer, of course, lay in thinking outside the box – more specifically, an all-in-one cushioning system that completely eliminated the traditional rubber outsole without sacrificing comfort, flexibility, durability or traction with every step. Enter the all-new UA Flow midsole, the lightest midsole technology in UA’s current running lineup – the men’s size 9 weighing in at a mere 240 grams.

Under Armour’s Flow Velociti Wind is the first high-performance running shoe offering that introduces the state-of-the-art UA Flow. With over 17 rounds of raw material testing, nine rounds of biomechanical testing, 15 rounds of shoe testing and over 17,000 kilometres of wear testing over three years, the UA Flow Velociti Wind smacks of all the super-engineered goodness we have come to expect from Under Armour that will help us find our Flow State at speed and over long distances – super-grippy, sticky traction, great responsiveness and energy return, and even an ahead-of-the-curve upper solution dubbed the UA Warp that “molds perfectly to the human form to unlock performance.” It may be an exaggeration to liken it to your own personal jetstream but we’ll take advantage of a “go-to fast feel” running shoe-induced tailwind if we can get one.

The UA Flow Velociti Wind launches globally March 3 and is available in from the Under Armour Brand House stores in Newmarket & Sylvia Park.

