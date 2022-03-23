Colours, textures and accessories are regularly the key points of discussion when it comes to interior design. While we commonly get informed of new must-have products, often the art of feng shui is overlooked.

The philosophy behind feng shui is; a practice to arrange pieces within living spaces in order to create balance with the natural world, encouraging a positive environment and lifestyle. It is an ancient Chinese traditional practice, with a goal of harnessing energy forces to establish harmony between the environment and an individual. The Chinese words ‘feng’ and ‘shui’ translate to ‘wind’ and ‘water’. This concept derives from an ancient poem, based on human life being deeply connected to the environment.

Although it may sound daunting, it makes a lot of sense. Below are some easy ways that you can introduce Feng Shui into your home, for a more energizing feel.

Declutter and Brighten

An area of the home that is often overlooked is the front door and entry space. In feng shui, the entry represents how energy enters your life (and house). These spaces can often be overcrowded, so declutter and remove anything that doesn’t need to be there. Make sure this space is well lit and bright. The colour green encourages wealth, while red promotes balance and prosperity. Consider painting your front door in either of these colours, or simply buy a leafy house plant and call it a day.

Clean Your Windows

In feng shui, windows symbolise the eyes in the home, so it is important to regularly clean them. This will let in more sunlight, which naturally wakes us up and invigorates us.

Be Brutal

Ensure there is nothing in your home that doesn’t run properly. Either fix or get rid of things that are broken, or that you don’t have a use for anymore. This can range from fixing the wonky door handle, to getting rid of those jeans you’ve had since high school (if they don’t fit you now, they never will). In the wise words of Marie Kondo, if it doesn’t “spark joy” it’s got to go.

Clear Your Drains

Negative energy is thought to leave the house through the drain pipes, so ensure these are always unclogged. Possibly always a good tip, feng shui or not.

Strategic Furniture Placement

The energy flow throughout the house will be dependent on furniture placement. Some non negotiables include:

Mirrors should never face your bed

Bedside tables should be placed on either side of your bed, with room to walk on either side around it (making your bed in the morning is also recommended)

Your desk should be facing your office door

Fung shui can make for a fantastic tool in building a more dynamic space that inspires, refreshes and helps us feel more grounded and calm. It is said to promote happiness, good health and prosperity. Achieve harmony with not only the environment, but within yourself as well.