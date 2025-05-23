In October 2024, I took my first steps into the warm and welcoming community of Oxygen Yoga & Fitness (OYF) Remuera. These steps were particularly significant for me, as they came after five months of recovery from major foot surgery that had drastically limited my ability to run—a passion I had relied on for both physical and mental resilience. At the same time, I was navigating seismic changes in my personal life, including redundancy from a senior television role.

It was a period where rebuilding both my physical strength and mental wellbeing became essential. OYF has provided all of this and more, becoming not just a fitness studio but a sanctuary for healing, growth, and connection.

The Philosophy of OYF

OYF is built on three pillars: efficiency, realism, and effectiveness. The studio’s use of Far Infrared heat amplifies the impact of every movement, making workouts more efficient than traditional methods. It’s realistic approach offers variety—from yoga to high-energy fitness classes—ensuring there’s something for everyone. The effectiveness of OYF is evident in the results its members achieve, whether it’s weight loss, muscle recovery, improved endurance, or mental clarity. For me personally, OYF has been instrumental in regaining my physical strength while also helping to ease anxiety and improve focus during a challenging time.

From Canada to New Zealand

Nera Fernando is the owner of the OYF Remuera studio, located in the vibrant Ōrākei Bay Village in Auckland. Nera has had a vision of opening her own fitness & wellness space from her teenage years in Canada, which was further strengthened when she studied Strategic Management at the University of Ontario, Canada. However, with moving countries several times and having three young children, this goal seemed a distant dream. Her recent visit to see family back in Canada reminded her of this desire when she encountered and visited an OYF studio with her sisters.

The parent company, Oxygen Yoga & Fitness was founded in Vancouver 2011 by Jen Hamilton. It has now grown throughout Canada and the United States. Inspired by her own transformative experience with OYF in Canada, Nera brought this concept to New Zealand in June 2024. Despite the challenges of building operational processes from scratch and balancing entrepreneurship with young children, Nera’s determination and resilience have made OYF Remuera a success. As Nera reflects, “Again, it does feel like there is never a ‘right’ time, as each stage of life would have its own challenges, so there is never a moment of regret – just a lot of problem solving, ambition, drive, and resilience.”

What Makes OYF Unique?

OYF stands apart from other fitness studios by combining cutting-edge Far Infrared heat technology with a deeply personal approach to community building. Members are treated as individuals, with instructors and staff taking the time to understand their goals and preferences. The candle-lit studio creates an intimate atmosphere where physical effort is balanced with mindfulness and relaxation. Beyond the classes, regular community events foster connections among members, making OYF more than just a place to work out—it’s a space for belonging.

The Benefits of Far Infrared Heat

At the heart of OYF’s philosophy is its use of Far Infrared heat therapy, which offers transformative benefits:

Detoxification: Encourages deep sweating to flush out toxins, leaving you feeling revitalized.

Pain Relief: Eases muscle soreness and joint pain while reducing inflammation—a benefit I’ve experienced first-hand during my post-surgery recovery.

Improved Circulation: Enhances blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients to cells for overall vitality.

Weight Loss: Boosts metabolism and calorie burn during workouts.

Stress Reduction: Promotes relaxation and reduces stress hormones for mental clarity.

Skin Purification: Improves skin tone and clarity through detoxification.

Enhanced Immunity: Stimulates white blood cell production to strengthen your immune system.

Better Sleep: The relaxation induced by infrared heat eases tension in muscles and joints, promoting deeper, more restful sleep long after your workout ends. Personally, I thought I was already a good sleeper, but since incorporating OYF into my routine, my sleep has improved dramatically. I now sleep for longer periods in a deeper, more relaxed state, waking up refreshed and rested.

What’s Next for OYF?

With plans to open additional studios across New Zealand—including Christchurch in July 2025—OYF is poised to become a nationwide wellness phenomenon. The expansion reflects the growing demand for innovative fitness solutions that prioritise both physical results and mental well-being.

A Community Like No Other

Choosing OYF has been one of the best decisions I’ve made on my journey to recovery and well-being. It’s more than just a fitness studio; it’s a community that supports, challenges, and inspires you to become your best self. And as the saying goes, the more you put in, the more you get out. Whether you’re rebuilding physical strength, seeking mental resilience, or simply looking for a place to belong, OYF offers the tools and environment to help you thrive. If you’re keen to give it a go, Nera has introduced a one-week trial for $40 that lets you try unlimited classes during that time. This was a great way to see how the mix of classes, community, and atmosphere at OYF fit with what I was looking for. Needless to say, I made the most of that trial week and signed up for more!

Prepare to sweat, feel energised, sleep well, be challenged, be strong, and move to some great music! Your stronger, healthier, and more balanced self is waiting; all you need to do is what I did and take that first step. Because if not now, when?