Jannik Sinner’s done it, Olivia Rodrigo’s done it, even Cristiano Ronaldo’s done it!

They’ve gone to bed at night only to wake the next morning to find out they’re number one in the entire world. Last June, Jannik woke up to be the first ever Italian men’s tennis world #1; Olivia opened her eyes to discover her debut single, Driver’s License debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100; and Cristiano was greeted one morning to the sunny news he was the world’s most followed on Instagram.

Now Ten Kiwi Kids Know the Feeling too!

What an incredible feeling that must be to sit down to your Weetbix at the breakfast table only to learn that right now you’re the best in the world! Yet ten Kiwi kids experienced exactly that feeling recently the moment the 2024 Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE) results came out as they learned they’d taken out a CAIE Top in the World award in their specialist subject.

The Cambridge International Examinations are the global benchmark for academic achievement, with over two million students from 10,000 schools in 160 countries sitting these prestigious exams each year. Despite such intense global competition, these world-beating kids all went to the ACG family of independent schools. ACG Schools had an awesome year in 2024 with their 10 Top in the World awards being backed up by 15 CAIE Top in New Zealand awards as well as 7 CAIE High Achievement awards too.

A Cracking Year for all ACG Schools

This excellence was spread almost as wide as the AGC Schools curriculum too with the Top in the World awards being won in Mathematics, Geography, Classical Studies, Design & Technology, Physical Education, Biology, Psychology, Art & Design and Mandarin Chinese. Plus, the accolades were widespread across the country with seven of these Top in the World awards going to students at ACG Parnell and one each for AGC Strathallan, AGC Sunderland and AGC Tauranga. This also meant every ACG School in New Zealand picked up at least one Top in the World award alongside a Top of New Zealand and/or High Achievement award.

ACG students have consistently distinguished themselves year after year, earning a total of 32 Top in the World, Top in New Zealand, and High Achievement awards—an exceptional feat when you consider that represents nearly one in four of all such awards received by New Zealand students. That’s definitely more than a coincidence – obviously these achievements highlight the strength of ACG’s rigorous academic programs and the dedication of both students and educators in achieving world-class success!

Opening up Prestigious Pathways

This consistent success across multiple levels of the Cambridge curriculum shows just how strong ACG Schools are in nurturing academic talent and preparing students for tertiary education and beyond. ACG’s consistent success across a broad spectrum of disciplines with their students excelling in sciences, mathematics, the arts, and humanities. Also reinforcing ACG’s reputation for fostering well-rounded scholars well prepared for future academic and professional challenges.

Acing the CAIE exams also paves the way not just for the students’ admission to New Zealand universities but for some of the world’s other esteemed educational institutions too. Not only have prior CAIE winners been snapped up by Kiwi universities but many students have secured placements at top UK institutions as well; including the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. Additionally, Melbourne University, the University of New South Wales, and the University of Auckland remain popular choices for ACG graduates. A growing number of students are also exploring opportunities in the United States, with the school eagerly awaiting upcoming admission results from leading American universities.

A Commitment to Academic Excellence

Glenn Andrew, CEO of Inspired Education, the global network of premium schools that ACG Schools is a member of, is over the moon with last year’s outstanding results, ‘These exceptional achievements reaffirm ACG Schools’ dedication to providing a world-class education. Our students’ success is a testament to their hard work, the expertise of our educators, and the strength of our academic programs. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the doors they continue to open at top universities worldwide.’

Joining the Ranks of Global Greats

Just as Jannik, Olivia and Cristiano woke to world-beating triumphs, ACG Schools’ students now know the thrill of rising as global champions—not online or at stadiums, but in classrooms where academic excellence meets relentless dedication. Of course, beating the rest of the world doesn’t come easy. But if a student has the will to succeed, ACG Schools have the teachers equally driven to see them reach their goals by fostering their curiosity and meeting their individual needs along the way.

In a time when excellence knows no borders, ACG students are proving that with the right support, determination, and a world-class education, Kiwi kids can reach extraordinary heights.