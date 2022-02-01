It’s high summer and we all know the importance of the age-old slip, slop, slap and wrap. Protecting your skin from the damaging UVA and UVB rays can not only prevent sunburn and premature ageing, it is also a vital defence against skin cancer. And while I’m sure I’m preaching to the choir when it comes to sun protection for our bodies, there’s one often-missed area that needs just as much care and attention – our lips. Usually bypassed during sunscreen application (and let’s face it, no one wants the taste of sunscreen on their lips), our lips also require protection from those harsh rays.

But luckily the infamous lip care brand, Blistex, has got just the ticket to make sure our lips are well looked after. Blistex Ultra SPF 50+ provides broad spectrum very high sun protection of both UVA and UVB rays and has SPF50+, giving you intensive protection. Helping to moisturise dry, chapped lips, it is infused with antioxidants and vitamins C and E to seal in the hydration in both the summer and during those ski trips in later cooler months. Both PABA and paraben free, Blistex Ultra SPF 50+ will give you peace of mind when you’re out and about, knowing your lips will have the ultimate protection from the sun, dryness and cold.

Available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide.