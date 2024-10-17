﻿When it comes to penthouses, everyone likes to throw around phrases like “pinnacle of luxury” or “epitome of sophistication.” But let’s be honest—no one really wants to live in a marketing brochure. Luckily, Augustus Park in Parnell isn’t playing that game. Developed by Safari Group (aka the people who actually know how to build something worth living in), these penthouses offer more than just some shiny appliances and a good address. We’re talking concrete piles, steel columns, and glazed curtain walls—stuff that’ll still be standing long after your Instagram posts have been archived.

Sure, saying you live in Parnell’s Double Grammar Zone will make your brunch buddies sit up and pay attention, but the penthouses at Augustus Park have a lot more going for them than a smug smile. For starters, the place is built like a fortress. With reinforced steel, concrete ground beams, and windows that feel less like glass and more like a soundproof force field, this building is more likely to outlast the apocalypse than your last New Year’s resolution.

And if you think the outside sounds solid, wait until you step inside. Floors made from engineered oak timber stretch through the living spaces, so you don’t have to worry about that red wine stain from last week’s “quiet night in” with friends. Bedrooms are decked out in 55oz nylon cut-pile carpet, which basically means your feet are in for a treat whenever you’re not slipping on socks to shuffle across the oak like Tom Cruise in Risky Business. And for those days when Auckland’s temperamental weather decides to go full bipolar, there’s an energy-efficient heat pump to keep things comfortable.

Moving on to the kitchen. Or, as it’s more commonly known, that place where you store a disproportionate number of takeout menus. But if you did want to cook, these kitchens have everything you’d need. Engineered stone benchtops and Bosch appliances make whipping up a Michelin-star meal (or, you know, just a half-decent omelette) look effortless. And the full-height tiled splashbacks? They’re there to remind you that your kitchen can look like a magazine shoot, even if the resulting meals don’t.

Bathrooms, though, are where Augustus Park really flexes its design muscles. Full-height tiles on the walls, large-format ceramic tiles on the floor. Modern vanities offer more storage than you will probably know what do with.

And while all of this sounds like a dream come true, it’s got a practical side, too. Safety and security are nailed down tighter than the lid on a jar of pickles. There’s an audio intercom system at the front door, individual floor access control, and sprinklers connected directly to the fire service, just in case your flambé goes a little too flamboyant.

Of course, the penthouses come with a few other modern conveniences that you might not immediately notice—like a Rinnai hot water system that never runs out or recessed LED lighting that won’t leave you hunting for replacements in the middle of the night. And with every apartment wired for high-speed data, you’ll have no trouble binge-watching Netflix or Skyping your parents to explain why you’re still living it up in Auckland instead of moving back to the family homestead.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. Safari Group has made sure these penthouses are more than just good looks. They’ve made them flexible. Want to use it as an investment? Let the on-site hotel management team handle it. Want to move in and make it your own? Go for it. You’ll get panoramic views of Parnell, the harbour, and the Domain, all while sipping your morning coffee on your private rooftop balcony, convincing yourself that today will be the day you actually use the gym downstairs.