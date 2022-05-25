With so many of us remaining ensconced for the most part in our homes these past couple of years, taking a forced hiatus from travel, it’s likely for more Kiwis than ever, visions of balmy sun-kissed island getaways have never felt more visceral. But with restrictions easing and borders around the globe lifting to international visitors, those long-awaited overseas escapes are fast-becoming a reality, not to mention perfect timing with temperatures beginning to fall. Pandemic-era travel, however, comes with its own new set of considerations on the essentials front with the topic of our immunity never more prescient.

Our immune system is exactly that – a complex multifaceted system, as opposed to a discrete entity, which requires balance and harmony to thrive. And how well our immune system performs in terms of defending us against disease-causing microorganisms is two-fold, the first line of defence being our older evolutionary innate immunity, which we inherit at birth from our mothers. As we grow, however, we are exposed to many different environmental pathogens, which develops our second line of defence, being our adaptive immunity.

How we live our lives day-to-day in terms considerations such as diet, exercise and managing psychological stress has a profound impact on the speed and effectiveness of our immune response, but it seems by far and away the best approach to ensuring our defences are at an optimum is to also tap into the benefits of the latest technology dedicated to bolstering our immune health.

SRW Laboratories are the purveyors of precisely this sort of wellness-savvy tech with founder, biotechnologist and healthspan expert Greg Macpherson dedicating his life’s work to curating the cutting-edge of science and research to formulate targeted cellular health supplementation. “They say the best offence is a good defence. And with the impacts from the pandemic, borders reopening giving the green light for international travel and seasonal changes, we need to do more to ensure that our immune system is working at its best,” says Macpherson. “This includes good lifestyle choices, exercise, managing stress and, of course, using new technology to help boost immunity.”

With the challenge of optimising our immune health in their sights, SRW Laboratories’ efforts have culminated in the launch of an exciting new addition to their holistic range of nutraceuticals, which supports our health at a cellular level – Imm¹ Defence. Backed by world-renowned physician-epidemiologist and SRW advisory board member, Dr. Paul Kilgore, Imm¹ Defence is a one-stop-shop for helping to reduce the burden on our immune system – from those seeking to bolster immune health while travelling and parents who are constantly exposed to bugs from school-aged children to athletes seeking to optimise training recovery times and people holding down physically demanding occupations or pastimes. “The overarching vision of my research is to support the immune system of infants, children and adults. My recent work involves the evidence-based evaluation of IgY to support the overall immune system health and response,” says Dr. Kilgore.

IgY is the nutraceutical jewel in the crown of Imm1 Defence‘s formulation, being Natural Glycoprotein Isolate or Immunoglobulin (IgY) – a type of antibody found in high concentrations in chicken egg, which provides protection to newly hatched chicks. IgY is a deft powerhouse when it comes to tackling unwanted viral and bacterial pathogens in the digestive system, which is where a significant portion – 70 to 80 percent – of our immune system is regulated. The bottom line is that it increases the bandwidth of our immune system, acting in tandem with our own antibodies to reduce excessive immune system workloads in the gut and coax our gut health back to homeostasis. This ensures our bodies are better equipped in terms of immune response to thwart more dangerous pathogens and other immune challenges that are inevitable down the line.

A burgeoning field in the life sciences with in excess of 1,300 research papers published in the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine, IgY-harnessed technology has brought to light some significant findings, with one notable pilot study on IgY supplementation revealing all participants showing a dramatic increase in the marker Interleukin-8, which is often linked with acute inflammation. Studies have also confirmed that while chicken egg is a rich source of IgY, when thermally treated at temperatures higher than 75 degrees Celsius, they denature significantly. This means an egg-rich diet as a way of getting enough IgY may not be practical for a lot of us, leaving it to experts such as SRW Laboratories to do all the hard work. And indeed they have – harnessing IgY as a natural antibody isolate from chicken egg yolk using patented and proprietary manufacturing processes to produce a superior version with industry-leading purity of up to a whopping 99 percent.

The future of travel is here and for many of us even, that long-awaited bucket list trip. While like a complex dance, our incredible adaptive immune system wields its defences to seek out and destroy specific invaders, it is an understatement to say it needs all the help it can get as we navigate this new pandemic-era world. “A product that couldn’t have come at a better time, this is where our Imm¹ Defence product fits in,” says Macpherson, “giving you peace of mind to go about your day-to-day and to help reduce the burden on our immune system.”

As we bid adieu to those serious cases of stir-craziness with the booking of a vacation, or two, and lay out our travel bags, one thing is clear. What we would class as our travel essentials has taken on a whole new meaning with the likes of Imm1 Defence a timely no-brainer in earning a spot in our carry-on as one of the handiest approaches to ensuring our defences are at an optimum.

