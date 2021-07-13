Our Picks For The Best Markets in Auckland

Who doesn’t love a good market? There’s few better ways to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning or (or evening) strolling around a market filled with lovely locals offering some fantastic Kiwi produce. In a time where buying local goods has never been more important, there’s never been a better time to support your neighbours selling their finest at your local market. And while you can’t really go wrong with any of the many local markets that the city has to offer, we’ve picked out the best markets in Auckland that you need to check out next time you head out in search for either a bite to eat or a secondhand bargain.

Clevedon Village Farmers Market

An old fashioned Sunday morning occasion, the Clevedon Village Farmers Market offers a fantastic array of stalls, selling everything from your classic fresh fruits and vegetables, freshly baked breads and pastries, seafood and more. Trade kicks off at 8am every Sunday, and it’s a hot ticket so you’re best to get in as early as possible if you want the luxury of picking the juiciest fruits and the biggest eggs. Also a plus; many of the stalls sit under cover, so you don’t have to worry about getting soaked while waiting for your coffee!

Otara Markets

A unique market that offers much more than just things to fill your stomach (although there’s still plenty of delicious food on offer), the Otara Markets are an incredibly popular flea market which offer an awesome variety of products. From original and secondhand clothes to homemade trinkets and jewellery, the Otara Markets are best known for their outstanding diverse variety of products on offer. The South Auckland market have become widely renowned for being an awesome place for a bargain if you’re on the hunt for some new threads or interested in authentic Maori and Pasifika crafts, carvings and other artworks, which make for great gifts.

Auckland Night Markets

Prefer a sleep-in on the weekends? No worries, the Auckland Night Markets are here so you can still get a taste of the market experience. The Night Markets roll through seven different Auckland locations on both sides of the bridge and offer a taste of a wide variety of different international cuisines. Typically open until 11pm, the markets make for a great date night, particularly for pairs who can never decide on a restaurant that both will be happy with (so most couples, basically). Whether you’re after a some delicious freshly made dumplings for dinner, a mouthwatering plate of churros for dessert or just about anything in between, the Night Markets have got you covered.

La Cigale

The city’s most highly-regarded market with a distinctly French flavour, La Cigale is a foodie’s paradise which drops in on Parnell every Saturday and Sunday morning. The multi-award winning market offers a dizzying array of authentic fresh French produce, from cheeses to pastries to wines to spreads and pâtés. La Cigale is probably the city’s best choice if you’re looking for a high-quality food outing while still getting to soak in the warm and inviting culture that radiates from a market.

Top image: Clevedon Farmers Market