After a year that was rather devoid of red carpet fashion shows, this year’s Oscars was a nice return (if a little off kilter) to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood awards ceremonies. The diverse list of nominees reflected the progressive social change 2020 bought the world, and while there were a few upsets during the ceremony, this year also bought some historic moments, with the likes of Chloe Zhao’s Best Director win (the first woman of colour Best Director winner and second female winner ever), Yuh-Jung Youn’s win for Best Supporting Actress (first Korean winner for the category) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling winner’s Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, who became the first Black women to win the award.

To top off this historic awards ceremony, the celebrities really made up for lost time with their red carpet looks, bringing all the opulence and allure we’ve missed over the past year. Here, we’ve compiled a list of our top looks from this year’s Oscars.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie debuted fresh bangs in a floral Chanel dress.

Carey Mulligan

Best Actress nominee, Carey Mulligan, bought the sparkle to the red carpet in a Valentino Haute Couture gold sequin top and bandeau.

Zendaya

Also in Valentino Haute Couture, Zendaya shone in lemon yellow complete with Bulgari diamonds.

Regina King

Regina King was red carpet royalty in her custom Louis Vuitton sky blue gown.

Celeste Waite

Musician, Celeste Waite, made a statement in a black Gucci gown with red fringing and a fun heart clutch.

H.E.R

Best Original Song winner, H.E.R., pays homage to Prince in a cobalt blue Dundas look.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby looked elegant in blush pink Gucci.

LaKeith Stanfield

Our pick for best dressed man, Best Supporting Actor nominee, LaKeith Stanfield brings back the 70s in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

Garrett Bradley

Nominated for Best Documentary for her film, Time, Garrett Bradley stands out in Alexandre Vauthier.

