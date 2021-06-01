Travel bugs… they bite hard, which is mildly problematic given the times we are in. While we wait to explore some of Kiwi’s favourite international holiday destinations, New Zealanders have fully committed to traveling locally. Here’s a conversation you might be all too familiar with:

“I’m going on a holiday.”

“Amazing. Where to?”

“Queenstown… where else?”

The South Island, or more specifically, Queenstown is the unrivaled and obvious domestic destination of choice for us needing a break. That’s a shocker to none because of the beauty and wonder that exudes from the place. Yes, it’s practically a cliché to go there for a holiday, but if this counts as a crime, I recommend you willingly plead guilty. In the spirit of embracing the “predictable”, here are five things worth doing in and around Queenstown… or worth doing again if you have before:

1. Drive All-Around

Instead of flying to and from Queenstown, why not explore alternative ways to get there. Take the scenic approach and fly to Christchurch or Dunedin and drive from there. Turn your holiday into a road trip and stop at spots along the way. Some worthy pit stops and/or detours would be Lake Matheson, Franz Josef, Omarama Clay Cliffs and Lake Tekapo.

2. Autumn in Arrowtown

Arrowtown is a charming town all year round, but the consensus is that it looks the most divine during autumn. This is the very reason why the Akarua Arrowtown Autumn Festival is celebrated annually. The town is blanketed with the yummiest hues of orange and yellow making it a natural visual feast like no other. If you’re wanting to de-stress or wanting a much slower-paced activity, why not spend your morning in Arrowtown, starting with a good cup of coffee and a cruisey walk along the Arrow River Trail.

3. View from the Top

Take in what Queenstown has to offer from a different perspective, and peek at all of its peaks and valleys from the top via a helicopter ride. This could be a bit of a splurge, but I have yet to meet someone who would say it isn’t worth it. There are options galore, in terms of flight scope and durations. Fly over the iconic Remarkables or the less popular yet equally stunning Glenorchy. If you’re based in Wanaka, there are flight options over Mount Cook as well.

4. Walk the Walk

This we mean in the most literal sense. Queenstown and the surrounding areas offer a ridiculous number of tracks for tramping, bushwalking, and/or hiking. Why not make your step counter app proud by slotting in a walk or two in your itinerary. The majestic landscapes of the South Island are feasts to behold and are reminiscent of scenic views in Iceland, Norway, maybe even Switzerland. So for a few hours, why not pretend you’re wandering on foreign soil just for the fun of it.

5. Eat Your Way Around the South

While you’re enjoying a visual buffet, why not indulge in delectable meals and treats along the way too. Queenstown or New Zealand, in general, may not be a world-renown gastronomic destination but we have delicious offerings aplenty. Apart from the obvious Fergburger burgers and desserts from Patagonia, a few new favourites from Queenstown and Wanaka respectively would be Nest‘s Degustation menu, the tacos from Burrito Craft, and pastries from Pembroke Patisserie.

