Renovating may not be the best way to improve your home. With modern building standards, renovating may be far from cost-effective with the unforeseen costs and hassle involved. Replacing your old place with a new home could easily be a smarter investment. Not only will you get the home you want, without compromise, but you could also maximise the value of your location.

Andrew realised after purchasing and living in his older home in Manukau (Auckland), that he wanted a brand-new home. His existing home was sitting on a large section with a lot of unused land, this led him to making the decision to remove the home, subdivide the section into three lots and build three townhouses with GJ’s Manukau Residential.

Andrew described how “subdividing the section for us was a good option because we wanted a brand-new house. So having the three built, selling the two and keeping the one at the front gave us the home that we wanted.”

Andrew went on to explain his reason for choosing GJ’s “We looked at some builders and found that G.J. Gardner was the most trusted one and I knew some people who had built with G.J. Gardner, and they were speaking very highly [about GJ’s]”. Andrew also mentioned that he found the quality of finish much better compared to other builders when showhomes and open homes.

Due to the nature of the site, Andrew worked with the GJ’s team to come up with a custom plan for the three homes, as well as customising his home to include a designated music room.

“I would summarise the building process as, worry free. Working with the team through this project was, quite a lot of fun, actually. Everybody was very happy all the time. If there was any concerns that I had, I could just phone up and immediately get hold of somebody and talk about it and fix that straightaway. There was nothing that was left for us to wonder about.”

“I would say the biggest thing for me is the way how life has actually changed, being in a brand new house, not having to worry about how cold it is in the winter. What else, I mean, just the quietness of it. That’s what I really love about it.”

Summarising the building experience, Andrew explained how “building the entire thing from the ground up, it’s been a very good experience and very painless one, to be honest.”

Andrew was amazed with his new homes and very appreciative for the whole journey he had with GJ’s, going on to say: “I want to just give a very good and loud thank you to G.J. Gardner for making it so easy. I don’t think I worried about anything in the build at all.”

