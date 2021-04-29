Winter is coming, and so are winter collections, in the world of design and fashion that is. In true Coco Republic fashion, their latest drop of tables, cabinets, and other homewares are stylishly chic, tasteful, and consistently second to none.

Their new winter collection called the Isabella, designed by Anthony Spon-Smith, features an understatedly simple colour scheme, strong angles and stand-out round arches that are heavily and directly inspired by french romanesque architecture. These features could make any given space feel a tad more contemporary, which could be a good addition to help soften ultra-modern spaces that typically show a lot of stark lines.

Keen art deco lovers would also notice a slight nod to their style of choice with the pieces’ art deco hallmarks like straight lines, geometric patterns and shapes, and clean, rectangular design. Every piece of furniture is thoughtfully designed with an iconic combination of steel with a matte black finish and fluted glass. Safe to say each item counts as an art piece, a functional one at that.

This irresistibly classy collection includes:

1. Isabella Bar Cabinet, $3,295 2. Isabella Low Entertainment Unit, $4,495 3. Isabella Tall Cabinet, $6,995 4. Isabella Coffee Table, $2,995 5. Isabella Desk, $3,495 6. Isabella Side Table, $1,395 7. Isabella Sideboard, $4,195 all from Coco Republic

Peruse the Isabella collection online now

