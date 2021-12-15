With 2022 looming we wanted to look back on 2021 and some of the top home trends we saw throughout the year. So from the return of bold splashbacks, feature walls, and a floral resurgence, which of these trends have caught your eye? Which would you love to see in 2022? And any you would prefer to leave in 2021?

Florals have made a reappearance this year with many styles and patterns of floral wallpaper proving a standout feature. These elegant prints have been popping up in many homes and might have us slowly changing our thoughts towards a touch of floral.

Feature walls have been a trend for a few years now, but this year they came back bolder than ever. Not only reserved for bold colours like green and blue, textured effects like limewash and subtle patterned wallpapers are taking this trend up a notch.

Neutrals, neutrals, and more neutrals. Is there a need for a full colour wheel anymore? This modern colour palette is a go to for those who love simple and minimal living spaces, while touches like wood and stone add a natural feel to the space.

Hidden sculleries are becoming a popular feature that provide both functionality and style to the kitchen. Concealed behind what looks like another pantry door lies endless opportunities; hide mess from guests, extra space for a large household, an extra sink or fridge and plenty of additional storage. These secret little hideaways are definitely growing in popularity.

Do you even need to be convinced about these outdoor spaces, from indoor-outdoor bars, outdoor firepits, and built-in seating to make family bbq’s a breeze these outdoor trends have us excited for the hot months ahead.

Bold splashback choices have been making a comeback this year with plenty to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a pattern, bold colour, statement tile, or a wall of marble. These splashbacks undoubtedly are the standout feature of any kitchen.

A little glitz and glam has been popping up from time to time, we’ve seen lots of statement lighting, tiled feature walls, bold prints, vaulted ceilings, wallpaper and more, adding a luxe feel to these homes.

So which of these trends would you love to see continue in 2022? And which should be left in 2021?

We’re excited to see the new GJ showhomes and trends the new year brings. You can see all of GJ’s showhomes on their website.

Showhomes featured above:

Te Awanui Lodge

Stylish on Kopuru

Atutahi Delight

Northlake Lodge

Opulence in Richmond

Charming Meadows

Springlands Bliss

Silverstream Sleek

Country Lifestyle

Marsden Masterpiece