“May is a great month to get out of the house, support hospitality, try something new and taste something different,” says Viv Rosenberg, manager of the Ponsonby Business Association, and we wholeheartedly agree. Before temperatures drop and hibernation season officially takes over, making the most of the last few weeks of autumn is a must.

Eat Drink Love Ponsonby Dining Festival returns with a mission and that is to get Aucklanders out on the street to enjoy and eat everything delish that buzzing Ponsonby has to offer. This month-long event is a stark contrast to the story of our lives 12 months ago. This time last year, to the day, no new cases are reported in New Zealand for the first time since the pandemic hit our shores and we were still high on the fact that after a month of only homecooked meals, we could finally enjoy takeaways. I don’t know about you, but this quick trip down memory lane is motivation enough to not take for granted the normalcy we get to enjoy here in our country. On that note, we say eat and be merry!

Ponsonby offers a diverse offering on the gastronomic front – think 53 topnotch options. From the icons of Ponsonby Road to fine dining establishments, up-and-coming casual eateries, cocktail bars, brunch spots and not-so-boring lunch break options, Ponsonby’s bar and restaurant festival will showcase the best of what the area has to offer. Eat Drink Love Ponsonby reveals your next foodie obsession with fixed price menus keeping everything simple. Explore the fixed-price menu categories, falling into three brackets of $25 and under, $25 – $50 and $55+.

If you’re looking for a head start, or simply want to pursue the menu of your next destination at pace, head to eatdrinkloveponsonby.co.nz for more information.

You’ll also like: