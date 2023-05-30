M2woman Journey to Excellence, with Craigs Investment Partners brought to you by Auckland City BMW, East Auckland BMW, Charles Heidsieck, Spy Valley Wines, SRW, and Tax Management New Zealand brought together a wide range of industry leaders, professionals, and change-makers to explore the realms of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and its impact on New Zealand’s business, economy, and society.

The 13th edition of this event delved into the meaning and significance of ESG, addressing topics such as diversity and inclusion, which fall under its expansive umbrella. Attendees were welcomed to a dynamic program designed to educate, inspire, and empower positive change.

Throughout the afternoon, a lineup of influential speakers shared their insights and experiences:

Tim Warren – CEO and Co-founder of Ambit: Tim captivated the audience with his exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) and its connection with bias in decision-making processes.

Deborah Manning – Founder of KiwiHarvest and New Zealand Food Network: Deborah, a lawyer turned social entrepreneur, shared her inspiring journey in addressing food insecurity and food waste through innovative solutions. Her initiatives, KiwiHarvest and the New Zealand Food Network, have revolutionised the food rescue sector.

Greg Macpherson – Anti-Ageing Expert: Greg, a pharmacist, technologist, entrepreneur, and author, shared his expertise on the social implications of longevity and aging. He delved into the incredible wave of longevity which is changing our demographics.

Janey Haringa – Founder & Director of JH Law: Janey, leveraging her experience in investment-focused organizations, explored legal responsibilities in ensuring sustainable business practices. She provided valuable guidance on navigating the legal aspects of sustainability.

Yii Petrus – Programme Director for Whakatupu Aotearoa Foundation: Yii’s presentation focused on bravely investing in a better Aotearoa. She shared her passion for enabling a sustainable future for current and future generations and a very personal story about the power of purpose.

Following the enlightening keynote speeches, a dynamic panel discussion took centre stage, featuring prominent industry leaders:

Agnes Naera – Chief Executive of Global Women: Agnes, a respected leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion, offered her insights into achieving equity in Aotearoa, New Zealand and the fight to join “The Table”

Efeso Collins – Former Councillor for Manukau and Mayoral Candidate: Efeso, spoke about having to temper his approach to the campaign because of his race and the danger of decile segregation in schools.

Vanessa Stevens – Senior Sustainability Analyst at Craigs Investment Partners: Vanessa, with her expertise in sustainable investing, shared her knowledge on aligning investments with values and the link between diversity and profitability.

To conclude the event, attendees were invited to network, enjoy the delectable platter stations, and indulge in Champagne Charles Heidsieck, adding a touch of celebration to the Friday afternoon.