The Ginza district in Tokyo is considered one of the city’s top fashion and shopping destinations, often sitting amongst the most luxurious and expensive streets in the world. Rows of designer boutiques, department stores and restaurants line the streets of Ginza, as consumers with a taste for the finer things mill about on the search for the next handbag to sling over their arm.

Solidifying their place in this luxury district, Louis Vuitton have just re-opened their recently transformed boutique in Ginza, shining out across the opulent street. After occupying the space for 30 years, the redesigned store interprets the reflection of water across its glass facade as it shimmers iridescently.

Spanning seven floors, including four dedicated to retail, the new store, designed by architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino, is the ultimate in retail experiences. The exteriors glass panelling curves and ripples and is complete with a dichroic film that produces endless colour variations. Inside features a grand staircase that unfurls down the store, with curving counters and ceiling panels continuing the organic flow.

With three womenswear floors (including leather goods, accessories, watches, jewellery, ready-to-wear and shoes), one menswear, and the sixth floor entirely dedicated to private VIC and VIP salons, the store is a luxury shoppers mecca, with exclusive limited edition pieces on show. The final floor is home to Le Café V, where celebrated chef Yosuke Suga has developed Louis Vuitton’s first line of chocolates that will make their debut at the store.

Shining out like an opal across Ginza, this poetic yet playful boutique is one not be missed during your next indulgent shopping trip.

