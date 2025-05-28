The instax scene never fails to surprise me, cashing in on the huge popularity of the Instax Mini Evo the brand new WIDE Evo is bigger and better in every way. It allows you to take wide format shots and prints as is befitting it’s name.

This makes group shots and landscape photography instantly easier and more appealing, although half the fun of these cameras are the crowded blown out party shots. An LCD screen takes the guesswork out of shoots, and you don’t need to be stingy with it’s use anymore. Take as many shots as you need and browse for the one photo where everyone’s not blinking. For maximum versatility you can even go ahead and pair it with your phone and use it to print photos from your phone instead.

The “Degree Control” function allows precise adjustments to light intensity and color gradation. With 10 lens effects (including “Magenta” and “Monochrome”) and 10 film effects (such as “Light Leak” and “Color Gradient”), photographers can mix and match to create up to 100 different styles. Film Style mode adds a unique frame to prints, while Wide Angle Mode captures expansive, cinematic shots. Combined, these features offer over 100,000 creative possibilities.

Coinciding with the launch, Fujifilm is also releasing a matching camera case and the new WIDE format film, brushed metallics, featuring soft gradients and a metallic-like finish.

The Fujifilm instax WIDE Evo, RRP $649.99 NZD, is now available online at instax.co.nz.