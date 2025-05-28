Each year the Met Gala’s dress code takes inspiration from the exhibition theme and references ideas explored in the show. This years theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It explores the importance of sartorial style to the formation of Black identities. The show presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism. So it’s time to suit up.

Bvlgari Global Brand Ambassador, Zendaya debuted a High Jewellery diamond brooch from the collection which she paired with a High Jewellery diamond ring and Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond studs for this special occasion.

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney wore a black crystal embroidered gown with stones ton sur tone, featuring a gold pin and cut out detail. She completed the look with black satin platforms and a black satin pouch. All by Miu Miu.

Joey King wore a green kid mohair embroidered suit with mirrored crystals, printed gazarres shirt, jacquard necktie, and completed the look with green satin platforms and a yellow satin clutch. All by Miu Miu.

Bvlgari Global Ambassador, Lisa Manobal chose a Monete Necklace in 18 kt pink gold set with an ancient silver coin which she paired with multiple rings and diamond stud earrings for this special occasion.

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid wore a gold velvet gown with draped detailing, embellished with crystal embroidery, and completed the look with a pair of gold leather slingback shoes and a satin clutch. All by Miu Miu

Bvlgari Friend of the House, Monica Barbaro debuted a High Jewellery Monete brooch from the collection in pink gold with 1 silver coin which she paired with multiple diamond Serpenti rings and diamond stud earrings for this special occasion.

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES

The Magnus Emerald Necklace, worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, mounts one of the largest and most exquisite precious stones in the world, an emerald of 241.06 carats, the largest faceted stone ever set by Bvlgari.

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES

The Bvlgari Cosmic Vault Necklace, worn by Anne Hathaway is a stunning tribute to celestial beauty and architectural grandeur. At its center, this necklace features a 123.35-carat sugarloaf sapphire that belongs in the exclusive pantheon of stones for its deep, intense colour. It was accompanied by multiple High Jewellery rings for this special occasion.

CREDIT GETTY IMAGES