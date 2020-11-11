To celebrate 100 years since Prohibition, premium Champagne Piper-Heidsieck held an intimate gathering last month 1920’s style, where the French fizz flowed and live jazz music set the tone for a roaring occasion.

Entry was by secret password only and was held at Dida’s Wine Lounge in Herne Bay, Auckland, situated next to Glengarry, which was, fittingly, the first retailer in New Zealand to obtain a liquor license.

Guests were treated to glasses of Piper-Heidsieck and tasty morsels from Dida’s kitchen, while wearing Great Gatsby-style garb. Styled as a Roaring Twenties speakeasy, the perfectly intimate setting made an ideal location for such a celebration.

