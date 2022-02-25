There are so many ways in which to get inventive and creative when home decorating, that it can become overwhelming, especially without a solid starting point from which to express the desired mood for a space. Fortunately, when it comes to the strongest visual element, colour, we have the Pantone Colour Institute to draw on for inspiration in terms of what’s fresh and of the moment. The global authority on colour has recently declared its official colour of the year “whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.” It is also the first time Pantone has opted to create an original colour in the history of their Colour of the Year educational programme.

In stark contrast to last year’s coupling of Ultimate Grey and Illuminating bright yellow, Pantone has returned to a sole focus on just one unique shade converging on a dynamic fusion of classic periwinkle blue with a vibrant violet-red undertone they’ve called Veri Peri. In terms of colour psychology, while 2021’s colours focused on optimism and resilience, Veri Peri is a marriage of the calm, serenity and trust of blue with the energy, passion and determination of violet red. Termed as a “natural chameleon”, Veri Peri’s versatility to jive with practically any of the year’s hottest living trends lies in its combination of cool colours balanced with elements of warm hues.

The 2022 Colour of the Year might be unapologetically bold but its versatility is not to be underestimated. Here’s how you can incorporate this energising colour into your home.

Accent Walls

Neutral-toned walls are all well and good but they can start to look sterile and ho-hum without some personality injected into the mix. This is where the likes of Veri Peri applied to an accent wall of a bedroom, bathroom or home office, can help to enhance a space with a calming yet dynamic vibe. Alternatively, it can be used as an upper accent wall colour to draw the eye up and visually “lift” the ceiling to make a space feel larger. Though if you consider the periwinkle shade a little too exuberant for an entire room or even an accent wall, it also works a treat on small surface areas as a detailing colour. Employing the shade in small doses also means it’s easy to change in the future. Try, for example, a wood exterior door, which would usually require a repaint every few years anyway.

Accessorise

As a detailing colour and an easy, less permanent way to weave this pop of colour throughout your home, Veri Peri is perfect for featuring in throw cushions, bed linen, curtains, rugs and throws, as well as artwork and decorative accessories such as vases, knick-knacks and scented candles. Consider bringing a touch of nature indoors to complement the hue in any combination of blues, purples, greens and whites with succulents, ferns, lavender or other air-purifying house plants. The bold shade will also add freshness and flair to your dining table with pops of the colour featuring in the table cloth, table mats and napkins. A touch of periwinkle is also the ideal hue to elevate the bathroom into a comforting sanctuary with items such as hand towels, soap dispensers, bath mats and shower curtains.

Statement Furniture

Veri Peri is also ideally suited for accentuating the living room with some statement furniture or for lending a sense of rest and relaxation to a bedroom with elements such as the headboard or side table lamps. It can work its magic as either a solid bold shade or in the form of eye-catching patterns and textures in upholstery such as cotton, linen, velvet, jacquard and faux leather. While it is perhaps not a common shade for the kitchen, it can bring some modern flair in an otherwise neutral space with application to the likes of lower perimeter cabinets or a kitchen island. The introduction of this cool shade as an accent colour balances nicely with warm accenting such as wood finishing and metallic detailing or fixtures.

Floor and Wall Tiles

The opportunity to showcase Veri Peri as a pop of colour in the highlighter tiles of a bathroom or as a design element of a kitchen backsplash are eye-catching ways to show off your personal style and create a space that is bold and expressive. It is also a great chromatic tool for adding cohesion to an overall space in contrasting with cabinetry and fixtures that offer visual warmth for balance.

Complementary Colour Schemes

Not one to do things by halves, Pantone has also been busy formulating various colour palette options to ensure home decorators get the most out of Veri Peri. The complementary colour harmonies and schemes include: Wellspring, Balancing Act, Amusements and The Star of the Show. Balancing Act is a great all-rounder palette suitable for the whole house with a lively mix of warm complementary shades to balance with Veri Peri. The tranquil and verdant Wellspring colour scheme utilises nature-inspired hues to set the scene for peaceful and calming surrounds in spaces such as the bedroom, home office or meditation space. The Star of the Show palette offers a sophisticated, more muted mix of classic neutrals perfect for elegant living areas and dining rooms with understated style, while the colourful and exuberant Amusements palette is all about getting experimental and eclectic, expressing fun and spontaneity.