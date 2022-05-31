When it comes to the facial cleansing aspect of any modern beauty regime, gone are the days of a simple face wash tackling merely the outer surface area of the skin. With the daily onslaught of dirt, germs, makeup residue, blemish-causing grime and free radicals accumulating deep in our pores, the rigours of modern life call for a superior cleansing step as our go-to default, harnessing the very latest in beauty technology – of the sonic sort.

Our face, after all, is composed of at least three million pores, which have a crucial role to play in our skin – a fact not lost on Manicare who have made it a thing of producing small but mighty essential skincare tools in the high-tech realm to keep our busy lives elevated yet simplified. And where loosening dirt and removing stubborn makeup to maintain and restore our skin’s natural barrier is concerned, we would be referring to the beauty tool guru’s next-generation Manicare Salon Thermal Sonic Cleanser.

This nifty smart skincare device, retailing for $79.99 and one of four innovative products comprising their new subrange Manicare Salon, is designed to elevate your cleansing routine at home like a pro. Its unique sonic vibration technology with three levels of intensities mimics the effects of an expert facial massage, reaching deep into your pores to wash away accumulated makeup, dirt and pollution without stripping away the natural oil of your skin.

Manicare has also left no stone unturned in terms of their Sonic Cleanser’s design, being composed of ultra-soft silicone brush tips, whose ability to perform thousands of sonic vibrations per minute facilitates the cleanser’s touchpoints to deeply cleanse the skin’s pores. Being crafted from a non-porous material furthermore ensures this smart beauty tool is more hygienic as it is much faster drying than traditional bristles, and will last for the device’s lifetime. The Manicare Salon Thermal Sonic Cleanser is also 100 percent waterproof, so it can be safely used in the shower or over the vanity, and conveniently rechargeable via a fast wireless Qi induction charger.

Application of the Thermal Sonic Cleanser is a no-fuss affair in just three simple steps – moisten, glide and rinse. Upon dampening the skin, simply apply your favourite cleanser directly onto the bristles and press the power button for just three seconds, followed by the warming button, which heats up to 40 degrees Celsius to help open up the pores for an extra deep clean. All that’s left to do is gently glide it over your face in circular motions, then rinse and pat dry followed by your favourite serum, moisturiser or sheet mask for best results.

Given our busy lives can often mean the day has disappeared before we ever know it, finding the time to go through a long-winded beauty routine is next to impossible. Innovative devices such Manicare Salon’s Thermal Sonic Cleanser are the elixir to this dilemma. It’s a petite but powerful one-stop-shop that demands just one minute twice daily out of your busy schedule to whisk those impurities on your face away and get your glow on – for we would be remiss not to add its sonic massaging action is also a mighty dab hand at promoting blood circulation while improving the skin’s firmness, texture and elasticity. What’s not to love?

Manicare Salon’s Thermal Sonic Cleanser is available at Chemist Warehouse and leading pharmacies nationwide.