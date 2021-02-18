Retractable roof systems is the newest trend in outdoor protection, which can be installed anywhere including homes, restaurants, cafes and other business places.

Retractable roof systems add a new dimension and style to any residential or commercial exterior. They are practical, long-lasting and user-friendly. They can be opened or closed rapidly and smoothly, which leaves amazing experience.

Flexibility

The flexibility of these structures is one of their major features. Obviously, the roof can be entirely closed to block-out shade or protection from rain and then retracted entirely for night time star-gaze. Partial closures allow sufficient amount of sun and warmness to come through, and because of their fast and flexible operation, adjustments could be made easy.

Enlarges The Seating Area

A retractable roof system would enlarge the area of your property and create more functioning space. The diverse designs and additional elements integrate with any design or surroundings. These are a great way to be practical and create an exceptional space.

Guard Furniture And Fittings

Fabrics and other stuff will diminish and even shrink when exposed to bad weather. A retractable roof system would guard your furniture against the damaging effects of sun, wind, rain and keep them looking good for a long time.

In-Built Lighting Systems

Some retractable roof systems derive with inbuilt lighting systems which can transform the outdoor area base for night-time amusement. Also, it proves to be efficient.

Furnished With An Electronic Operation

Retractable roof systems have an advanced electrically powered system which allows the operation with just a tick of the button. For added convenience, there are also inbuilt wind and sun sensors to ease the automatic opening and closing.

Add Attraction To Your Home

By generating additional living space, retractable awnings add instant value to your home. They add stylish entertaining areas and advance your lifestyle. Roof systems can increase attractiveness to your home and also reduces the energy cost.

Product Information:

Aluminium Alloy 6063

Louver Blade Size- 90mm/150mm Aero foil Type Available, Waterproof Effective Design

Rainfall Intensity- 0.04-0.05L/S/M2

Pivot Bolt- Highly Durable Aluminium with PP Blade End Caps

Wind Rating: up to 180kms when standalone

Snow Load- Up to 120KG/M2

Gutter- Complete with Inbuilt Gutter and Rain Spout

Communications- WIFI/NB – IOT/LON/RS485

15 year manufacturing warranty on structure

3 year motor warranty

If you’re interested in what a retractable roof system can do for your home, contact Apollo NZ below for more information: Mark Kendrick General Manager 027 5520600 www.apollonz.org

You’ll also like: