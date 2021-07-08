House of Hues

Winter-inspired interiors may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we’re here to sway you over to the cooler side of the spectrum.

The preconceived notion, or should we say common misconception, is that wintry palettes are cold, sometimes boring, dull, and often gloomy. While this is not 100% false, this too isn’t 100% true. It’s all a matter of carefully pairing various tints and tones and rooms and other nooks and crannies of your home. And to elevate the look of your space, curating the right decor and pieces is a significant move too.

Here are 4 colour palettes inspired by colours of the cold and icy season:

1. Monochromatic Moment

There’s no denying that this palette is all class, especially when done in white. Monochromatic looks are crowd favourites because it makes any and every room look clean, put together and luxe. Choosing a hero colour and building from there using different shades, tones and tints of the same hue inevitably radiate a very soothing effect.

This palette, because of its understated nature, works well in any room. However, for the ultimate zen-moment, we suggest using this in your bedroom and/or bathroom.

2. Poppy Pastels

Whoever said winter palettes are all snow and ice is mistaken. Injecting pastels into your space is the happy medium when you’re wanting that winter feel without sacrificing colours. The key is to pick the pastel shades of cool colours.

These colours would work so well in common rooms, like your lounge or dining room, or maybe a study as well, as pastels evoke openness and relaxation. And because of the softness and the peaceful nature of these shades, pastels are perfect for baby rooms too.

3. Go with Gray

Spaces that are dominantly gray feel dignified, elegant, understated, and utterly classic. However, gray is still regarded as a sad color that affects the mind and body by causing unsettling feelings, so using this colour in any room must be done with restraint and intentionality.



Too much gray creates feelings of sadness and depression, so it is best to use this palette in open and social spaces like your living room and your kitchen/dining area. To balance everything out, adding natural elements like wood and stone where there’s an abundance of grays is a good thing too.

4. The Dark Side

A darker palette is obviously inspired by the shorter days we have during winter. But don’t feel like you’re restricted to blacks. Creating dark palettes simply mean using deeper shades of blues, grays, browns, and whatever colour of your choosing.

Darker palettes, when used well, unifies a room, creates contrast and balance, and make spaces just a tad cosier. If you’re unsure about flipping over your room towards the darker side, take a baby step by adding black decor or choosing darker wood for your furniture.

In terms of which room it’s best to use this palette, take into consideration your house’s layout and go with the room you’d want to feature.