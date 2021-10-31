Doing research when building or renovating your home these days is made a lot easier with all of the information and inspiration available to us. Pinterest has been a go-to for most people but when you spend too much time on the platform, it could be a bit overwhelming. When you spend hours on end perusing through Pinterest, everything starts to look one and the same.

For a bit of a palette cleanser, explore these Home Inspo Hubs that could be good alternatives for good ol’ Pinterest.

Netflix

Unconventional suggestion, right? But before you think we’re about to recommend you watch Stranger Things or Squid Games, we’re actually here to suggest you skim through the Home Improvement or Home Makeover categories and you’re sure to find a gem that could inspire your very own home makeover.

Our top pick: Dream Home Makeover

The creative minds behind the successful Studio McGee promise and continue to deliver transformations of homes into the perfect place to call home. They take on reno projects of all sorts – from big-scale transformation of houses to smaller projects like entertainment rooms or kitchens.

Magazines

This may be deemed “old-school” but there’s something about holding something tactile that could trigger bursts of inspiration. There’s a bunch of options available to you, but if you’ll indulge us, why not check out the latest M2woman Issue available at your local grocery and flick through 5 carefully curated style inspirations for your space.

Going on Walks

Remember when Teddy Bear Hunt was a big deal for us during our first lockdown. I’d say the adult counterpart of that is admiring facades of homes when you’re out on a walk. The variety of cladding, windows and doors, exterior paint and material, and other home features out there are fascinating! Going on walks around your neighbourhood, or if you’re feeling rather blob-y, driving around suburbs could breathe a fresh breath of creativity and inspiration for you.

Real Estate Mailers/Brochures

Call it an unconventional lockdown activity, but one of the things I’ve thoroughly enjoyed over the past 10 weeks is flicking through real estate mailers and ogling at how the homes for sale are structured and styled. You’ll never know when a house’s main selling point is the very inspiration you need for the open plan living space of your dreams.