We love anything with natural properties and no nasty stuff. Even better when it is also environmentally friendly! Oil Garden’s new Natural Remedies range is 100% pure essential oils, blended to support physical and emotional health. With a mission to deliver healing properties of nature through the power of Pure Essential oils, Oil Garden’s aim to do better for the planet remains the highest priority.

Blends are available for supporting Sleep, Breathe, Stress, Defence and Seasonal, using essential oils such as Lemon, Peppermint, Grapefruit and Lavender. The range is also made out of 100% biodegradable Kraft packaging and is of the highest quality.

The 25ml Blend is available in Sleep, Breathe, Stress, Defence, Seasonal and Sore Head, all RRP $32.99 and the Roll On 10ml is available in Stress, Breathe & Sleep, all RRP $22.99. This noteworthy range is available at Chemist Warehouse Stores across the country!