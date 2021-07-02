Got Fine Hair? Rise to the Occasion

Ah, the perils of having fine hair. Sure, it might be super-easy to style on the go and require little blow-drying, but it is notoriously finicky and with the tendency to go from a freshly coiffed vision of beachy waves to limp and lifeless in a matter of just a few hours. Not ideal when you need your style to push through that 4pm beauty slump and stay intact for happy hour.

Thin-textured hair is plain and simply, just narrower in thickness by the strand, which not only makes it more fragile in some ways than a coarser texture, but also wanting in the hold department when the likes of curls or adding some natural-looking volume is desired. Alas, your roots are all too easily weighed down and in overcompensating with a whole raft of product to coax some textured volume out, your hair ends up falling even flatter, leaving your tresses looking dull, defeated and greasy.

Perhaps counterintuitively, the answer does not lie in applying a lot of different products to your hair as your tease and scrunch with abandon to get some lift-off, but rather in reducing things down to some carefully chosen specialist product that will single-handedly help to support your style and ensure you stay looking as fresh as a button for considerably longer. This is where Joico might have a most pertinent suggestion, which thankfully is simply a matter of just a few puffs.

Joico’s new RiseUp Powder Spray, $38, is exclusively all about volume and texture courtesy of some quick and easy styling. Without the need to tease, just a couple of puffs delivers immediate volume at the roots along with a light, natural texture throughout the hair. Its star ingredients include Silica Silylate, which infuses hair with instant grip and lightweight density and Moringa Seed, a proven antioxidant and free-radical fighter, which helps to protect against dullness caused by pollution. “Just spray a couple of puffs into the roots of the hair and move your fingers on the scalp in a circular motion – you will get volume for days,” explains Joico Brand Ambassador Larisa Love, who also recommends spraying a couple of puffs into your pony or any braid for that matter – French, Fishtail or Dutch – for some light texture and personality.

