Get Transported To The Italian Riviera With This Take On The Classic Negroni
We’re officially halfway through spring – which means summer is just around the corner! And what better way to celebrate this very important milestone that with a refreshing citrusy drop. Our pick for a cocktail this Friday is a spin on a classic – a Blood Orange Rosemary Negroni. Transporting you directly to a summer spent on the Italian Riviera, this cocktail is characterised by its sweet, sour and bitter flavour profile – perfectly refreshing while still keeping it interesting. Whip one up this evening for your Friday Zoom Work Drinks or to wind down with your bubble buddies.
Blood Orange Rosemary Negroni Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 egg white (about 30ml)
- 1 sprig rosemary, plus more for garnish
- 1 thin slice blood orange or juice orange
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon superfine sugar
- Juice of 1 blood orange or juice orange
- 30ml Aperol or Campari
- 30ml gin
- 15ml sweet vermouth
Method
- Whisk the egg white in a bowl until very it turns very foamy and opaque.
- Muddle the rosemary, blood orange, lemon juice and sugar in a cocktail shaker to crush and release their fragrance.
- Add crushed ice to the shaker along with the egg white and the rest of the ingredients; cover and shake vigorously for up to 5 minutes – or as long as your arm can take.
- Strain into a cocktail glass; garnish with a rosemary sprig.