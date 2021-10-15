We’re officially halfway through spring – which means summer is just around the corner! And what better way to celebrate this very important milestone that with a refreshing citrusy drop. Our pick for a cocktail this Friday is a spin on a classic – a Blood Orange Rosemary Negroni. Transporting you directly to a summer spent on the Italian Riviera, this cocktail is characterised by its sweet, sour and bitter flavour profile – perfectly refreshing while still keeping it interesting. Whip one up this evening for your Friday Zoom Work Drinks or to wind down with your bubble buddies.

Blood Orange Rosemary Negroni Cocktail

Ingredients

1 egg white (about 30ml)

1 sprig rosemary , plus more for garnish

, 1 thin slice blood orange or juice orange

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

½ teaspoon superfine sugar

Juice of 1 blood orange or juice orange

30ml Aperol or Campari

30ml gin

15ml sweet vermouth

Method