Four Stunning Airbnb Getaways For Your Next Aotearoa Adventure

Airbnb has undoubtedly changed the way we holiday. Long gone are the days of scouting seemingly identical and extortionately expensive hotels, knowing that you’re barely going to spend anytime in the room you end up with. Instead, Airbnb has significantly widened the possibilities for holiday accommodation, not just in terms of cost, but also with the location and type of place we want to stay in. With Airbnb, the accommodation can become part of the adventure, with some incredibly creative and exciting cabins, huts and hideaways in all sorts of unique locations available to adopt as your home away from home while you go off exploring. Here are just four highly regarded Airbnb escapes that Aotearoa has to offer.

Beachfront Escape (Coromandel)

It doesn’t get much more ‘beachfront’ than this. This gorgeous retreat sits right on the Coromandel coastline, providing incredible access to the picturesque beach and presenting the perfect viewpoint for New Zealand’s most idyllic winter sunsets. If you’re looking for a truly relaxing beachside getaway on the North Island, this is the kind of place you should be looking for.

Hinterland Retreat (Gisborne)

A stone’s throw away from the wonderful West Coast coastline, this secluded cabin is the ideal spot for any couple looking for unique beachside escape. Wake up to the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean and the West Coast farmlands, and when the sun comes out, you’re just a two minute drive from Gisborne’s fantastic surf beaches and a five minute drive from the town centre.

Wairua Lodge (Coromandel)

Beach not really your vibe? Tucked away in the forest, this Coromandel lodge is practically the perfect romantic getaway spot. With access to two secluded swimming holes as well as a sensationally designed private outdoor Treetop Bath house, guests can soak up the incredible natural beauty of the Coromandel and gaze at the stars while enjoying the comfort of their private double room.

Dreamy Wine Barrel (Marlborough)

Marlborough is a region international renowned for its extensive heritage in wine making, so it’s only appropriate that a trip to the beautiful South Island comes with the option of getting to know the inside of a wine barrel to get you in the spirit! This awesome barrel shaped cabin boasts an impressive 4.98 star rating and comes with all the necessary amenities, making it a perfect spot for a romantic summer trip to the vineyards.