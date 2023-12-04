What’s On the Board

The new seasonal menu has landed at Jervois Steak House, celebrating the best and freshest produce of spring and summer. New dishes include a Savannah rib eye on the bone (a new cut, perfect for sharing), a black tiger prawn cocktail with Marie Rose, avocado and iceberg, gochujang-glazed calamari with kimchi and gochujang aioli, NZ West Coast whitebait fritter with lemon butter sauce and chives, pan fried market fish with petits pois à la Francaise and pancetta, and half-roast chicken with herbs and lime.

The World’s Best

Central, the flagship Lima restaurant of chefs Virgilio Martinez and Pía León, is crowned the No.1 restaurant in the world, taking over from the 2022 winner, Geranium in Copenhagen, which is now elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame.

First opened in 2008 the South American gem has wowed critics the world over. Located in Peru it takes advantage of local ingredients and cooking techniques to create a truly unique experience. The restaurant started on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 at No.50 and has been slowly clawing it’s way to the top ever since. If you ever find yourself in Lima’s Barranco neighbourhood: Casa Tupac, definitely check it out.

Happy Hour at Andiamo

Enjoy the Golden Hour and the last of the sun in the afternoon at Herne Bay at Andiamo, or as they call it “Otto Hour”. “Otto” being Italian for “eight.”

Whether you’re celebrating a successful day at work or simply embracing life’s little pleasures, Otto Hour offers the chance to relax and enjoy every sip to the fullest.

And as afternoon leans into evening, why not sample dishes from Andiamo’s new seasonal menu, which celebrates the finest fare of the warmer months. Lighter bites include Tiger prawn farinata, nduja butter, lemon and parsley, and a ricotta ravioli with zucchini, lemon, honey and pistachio – pair with a crisp Italian white. Or try a more hearty dish like the hand-cut pappardelle, lamb bolognese and salted buffalo curd with mint. Bookings recommended – make them at Andiamo.

Le Creuset Coffee Press – Azure Blue

Wow guests or enjoy your morning properly with the Le Creuset Coffee Pres. whether your entertaining or snuggling up at home alone this beautiful piece of stoneware is the best way to get your caffeine fix. Le Creuset never cuts corners and their latest coffee press in a stunning azure blue is no exception. It makes a fine piece to be added to anyone’s existing or burgeoning Le Creuset collection. It has a generous 1 litre capacity and comes with a distinctive three-ring design which brings it in line with Le Creuset’s cast iron pots. Made of premium specialist clays and glazing it maintains an even temperature and is incredibly strong and durable. If azure blue clashes with your decor, no problem, it comes in a range of equally stunning colours.

lecreuset.co.nz