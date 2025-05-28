Materialists

Written and directed by Celine Song Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. Dakota plays a young ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match, Pedro Pascal, and her imperfect ex, Chris Evans. That’s all you need to know so let me use the rest of this spot to say, usually you’ve broken up with someone for a reason, move on to new pastures girl. Don’t fall for Chris Evans’ puppy dog eyes AGAIN.

In cinemas 12 June

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

Meta-Jane Austen media has become a cottage industry and “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” is going to show that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. French bookstore runner and writer Agathe (Camille Rutherford) finds herself swept into the estate of Jane Austen where her ancestors run a retreat incubator for writers. On her way to England she kisses her best friend, but quickly finds romance abroad. Complications, a love triangle, and a beautiful mansion with surrounding wet farmland provide the backdrop for a modern romance but with all the frills of a classic Austen novel. Will she randomly get injured while frolicking in a field and get swept up by a dashing gentleman? There’s only one way to find out.

In Cinemas 24 July

Together

I wanted to make my review of Together just the word “No” over and over again till I hit the word count, but instead I’ll attempt to make this space useful by actually talking about it a little. Together is a body horror film which explores the extremes of Codependency. It’s all triggered when loving couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco move to the countryside together, and trip into some supernatural shenanigans. Funny, off kilter, and jaw shatteringly intense. They give the performances of their life and even this movies trailer is going to live rent free in my head for the rest of my life. Thanks.

In Cinemas 31 July

Emmanuelle

Does it say something about the French that one of their most successful films is X-Rated? Let’s not dwell on this line of inquiry, but the Emmanuelle film is a reboot of a series that pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable to put on the big screen. The series was based on the 1967 book of the same name which was pulled from the shelves for its raunchiness describing a bored housewife finding fun where she could. This new film follows Emmanuelle to Hong Kong where she samples the pleasures the city has to offer with a more 21st century feminist edge. You need to be into BDSM if you want to watch this film though because it’s pure torture. A cadre of talented actors are wasted on an empty script that will leave you thirsting for… the door.

In Cinemas 29 May