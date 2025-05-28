BODA Chef Series

Boda Restaurant, Auckland is hosting two nights of culinary excellence and cultural storytelling. For two exclusive evenings only, Executive Chef Hyokeun Choi of BODA Restaurant (Auckland) and Chef Migo Razon of Miss Mi (Melbourne) will come together to present a fusion of modern Korean and Filipino cuisine.

This chef-led series is more than a meal—it’s a four-course journey across Korea and the Philippines. From flavour-packed canapés to two innovative fusion-style mains and a final course featuring a traditional Korean dessert, each dish draws on the rich culinary heritage and personal stories of the chefs.

“Guests will enjoy not only bold, contemporary flavours but also the cultural roots and techniques behind each creation,” says Executive Chef Hyokeun Choi. “It’s an opportunity to connect through food and tradition.”

Whether you’re a passionate foodie, a curious diner, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out this winter, this limited-time event is not to be missed.

Thursday 17th – Friday 18th July

boda.restaurant/chef/

Dish in image: Paua Gu Jeol – Pan, platter of 9 delicacies. It represents harmony and abundance. From an eating experience, it brings a satisfying combination of flavours, colours

and textures.

World Press Photo Exhibition Auckland

The internationally acclaimed World Press Photo Exhibition returns to Auckland this year, showcasing the best and most important photojournalism and documentary photography from around the globe. The exhibition, which presents the winning photographs of the prestigious annual World Press Photo Contest, will head to Tāmaki Makaurau thanks to the Rotary Club of Auckland, from 26 July – 24 August at Level 1, Smith and Caughey’s Building.

Presented in more than 60 cities each year, the World Press Photo Exhibition 2025 invites viewers to step outside the news cycle and think critically about important topics in our world. Key themes range from politics, gender, migration, to conflict and the climate crisis.

Saturday 26 July – Sunday 24 August – Level 1, Smith and Caughey’s Building, Elliot St Entrance

Silo Theatre presents: MOTHER PLAY

This Tony Award-nominated Mother Play, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, is a darkly comedic family drama exploring shifting identities and generational tensions. Following a critically-acclaimed Broadway run with Jessica Lange in 2024 and an upcoming 2025 season at Melbourne Theatre Company, Mother Play will arrive in Tāmaki for its Aotearoa premiere. This poignant exploration of motherhood and queerness stars theatre legend Jennifer Ludlam, alongside Amanda Tito (Scenes from the Climate Era) and Leon Wadham (The Rings of Power), with direction from Sophie Roberts.

4 – 20 September | Q Theatre, Rangatira | silotheatre.co.nz/show/mother-play

Pavilion Bar & Kitchens

Next time you find yourself in Queenstown make sure you block out one (if not several) of your dining experiences at Sean Connolly’s new Pavilion Bar & Kitchens, a bustling hospitality venue that promises the perfect pairing of good times and the great tastes of a region steeped in a rich food heritage.

“Pavilion is all about simple, fabulous food with local provenance, heroing a range of outstanding ingredients from the region. We celebrate casually chaotic social dining, damn good food, and the simple joy of gathering around a table,” says Sean Connolly.

Guests at Pavilion can expect unforgettable fare, featuring ingredients grown by locals who love the land and prepared by Sean and his talented team led by Executive Chef, Tomoya Kodera. Tomoya trained by a protégé of the great Salvatore Cuomo and has worked alongside Sean to open Auckland Restaurants Gusto and Esther, with Josh Clegg taking the reins as General Manager.

Pavilion Bar & Kitchens located at Queenstown Central, 19 Grant Road, Frankton.