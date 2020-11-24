Day to day life can take a toll on everyone’s hair, from the UV exposure and pollution to additional hair styling that it endures. Hair care becomes a rinse and repeat sort of thing where we don’t give enough thought to the damage city environments can do to our manes.

Do your friends a favour and get them the Joico Defy Damage Gift Pack to reinforce the health and strength of hair. The kit is focused on protecting and healing damage done to our tresses during daily life. The pack includes a shampoo, conditioner, protective masque and protective shield. The shampoo removes build up on hair while adding bonds to strengthen the strands without doing any damage to the cuticle of the hair. The conditioner serves to moisturise the hair without it becoming heavy and stringy.

The protective masque is an at-home treatment designed for bond strengthening and colour longevity. The end result will leave hair with less breakage, more protection from heat styling and softness and shine.

The protective shield is a less familiar item, but is an important part of the routine. It’s not only protection against heat styling, but also also against UV and environmental damage – prevention is better than having to fix dry and unmanageable hair. With this kit, all your bases are covered from protection from future harm to the healing of past stress. Create change from inside to out that you can feel immediately.

Pick up the pack now from Hair Plus.

You’ll also like: