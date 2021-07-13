Capture Your Next Getaway Retreat With The New Nikon Z fc

When you’re going off the grid, it can be nice to put your phone away and shower your holiday with the treatment it truly deserves. By that I mean with a compact DX mirrorless camera with a powerful 20.9MP sensor. There’s something about using a dedicated camera to take photos which make you so much more mindful about taking incredible shots. The Nikon Z fc is the perfect weight and shape for this, with an old school classic design that makes it look oh so sexy, but losing out on none of the digital features you’ve come to rely on.

Its form is inspired by the classic Nikon FM2 film camera and combines heritage design with future performance. You can feel every shot with tactile aluminum dials dedicated to ISO, Exposure Compensation and Shutter Speed. Of course, if you don’t have time for all that stuff, you can let technology take over with fast, accurate focusing, Eye-Detection AF, and a new self-portrait mode. Because you need to be able to take selfies with everything these days. You can always find your best angle with a fully articulating, touch screen vari-angle monitor designed to make everyday shooting a breeze.

Raw specs make it perfect for recording for Youtube, Vlogging, etc, with a 4k Ultra HD Video recording mode and smartphone connectivity. This connectivity allows for 20 creative picture controls to make your shots even more insta-worthy.

It comes in 7 colour variations: Black, White, Mint Green, Coral Pink, Amber Brown, Sand Beige and Neutral Grey.

It’s a beautiful camera to use, and will definitely make your timeline look incredible. Find out more about the Nikon Z fc here.