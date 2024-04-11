When it comes to your home, the bathroom is often overlooked. Some may think of it as a room of pure function, when it can be a place to escape to for a small period to recharge and freshen up. A sanctuary away from the chaos of everyday life. A haven of happiness and revitalisation where you can truly unwind and relax. Whether it is from a soothing shower, a warm bubble bath or the space to take care of yourself, the bathroom should be a calming space personal to you.

There is a vast variety of different styles and vibes that a bathroom can have which is achieved using different materials, textures, colours, and fittings. The layout of a bathroom is also a crucial factor to consider as there should be a functional and convenient flow to where things are placed, how they work and how they influence the space.

We have curated a list of beautiful bathrooms from GJ’s wide range of showhomes which feature these different styles. So, if you appreciate a practical yet aesthetically pleasing bathroom then tell us, which of these bathrooms would you pick?

Contrasting Colours

Captivating in Coatesville

This beautifully elegant bathroom is a spacious sanctuary to unwind after a long day. This bathroom features a sleek black floating vanity with vertical cladded draws and matching side-mirror cabinets, matte black towel rack, sinks and tapware. Complimented by a bronze industrial-style light that sets the mood for late night baths.[CP1] The black is nicely broken up by the glossy white vanity counter-top and neutralised through the Corten steel Italian-style tiles that cover the floor and continue up the wall. The main attraction, a large free-standing bathtub sits in front of a floor to ceiling window, so you can gaze out at the countryside as you relax. [CP2]The contrasting black, white and cream colour compliments each other nicely, making each feature really pop and stand on its own.

Marble Statement

Magnificent on Maui (Left) & Greenhill Tranquility (Right)

Marble tiles can be a real statement and have the power to completely change the style and feel of a bathroom. On the left, the Devon Cairn white tile is a marble tile that has a unique charm with a vintage yet contemporary style. Adding an elegant, sophisticated feel to this light bathroom. It is easy to pair with other materials like the grey wood-look vanity, large glass shower and black fittings. On the right, this bathroom features Vienna Polished tiles that provide more of a bold, standout statement. A demanding yet elegant presence that adds plenty of personality. Other features like the glossy white bath, vanity and mirror really pop against this background. These marble statement bathrooms can seriously transform the look and feel of your bathroom but are not for the faint of heart. How do you feel about this kind of look?

Dark and Moody

Riverside Retreat

This bathroom will transport you to feeling like you are staying in a 5-star hotel with its dark and moody theme. The floor to ceiling black marble tiles are classy and combine beautifully with the gold fittings of the tapware. The matte black bath and freestanding vanity follows this same industrial vibe. A design that will resonate with people who have a taste for bold statements and showstopping style.

Statement Tile With a Pop of Colour

Hamptons Meets Paerata (Left) & Cambridge Serenity (Right)

The addition of a tile with a pop of colour can work wonders in bathrooms to add some style and change the overall vibe of the space. On the left, the light and natural colours of this bathroom create a tranquil feel. With classic white subway tiles, classy beige marble floor tiles and forest-green tiles behind the bath which are the main feature. Beautifully tied in with matching pendant lights either side of the double oval mirrors. The look is completed by the floating vanity, freestanding sinks, and bath all in glossy white. On the right, the use of Coco Pink Gloss tiles on the back wall creates a soothing, calming vibe to this bathroom. This colour is nicely complimented by the gold shower and light, and the wood look vanity and white sink and vanity top. A pop of colour can change the whole feeling you get from a space, whether it is just a subtle touch or a whole wall. Would your dream bathroom have a touch of colour?

Terrazzo tile

Magnificent on Maui

This bathroom uses a terrazzo tile to add that special touch, covering the floor, the shower walls and along half the back wall. This trendy tile gives off a comfortable warm feel to the space with subtle stone-like grains against the beige background of the tile. This tile also nicely compliments and ties in the different features like the large freestanding bath, the wood-look vanity, back-lit mirror, and the matte black fittings of the shower. Making this bathroom the perfect place to relax and revitalise after a long day at work.

Contemporary

Greenhill Tranquility

This ensuite is packed with subtle yet stunning details everywhere you look. The different textured, beige tiles provide a suave setting to the room. The floor and right wall are covered in the beautiful marble Summon beige tile by Tiles on Devon, while the back left wall features a ripple like tile that is ever so slightly a lighter shade of beige. This pairs nicely with the ribbed dark brown vanity. The back-lit circular mirror fits the theme adding another classy touch to the room, alongside bronze fittings. Well illuminated by both the large window and the light colour palette. This ensuite bathroom is a stylish sanctuary for parents to enjoy away from the children.

So what style of bathroom would you go for? Do you prefer lighter colours that bring out happy, high-energy moods or are you more into darker colours which evoke moody and intimate feelings? Are you one for who likes the elegant feel or is it comfort and a place to relax that you desire? Whatever style of bathroom it is that makes you go “wow”, G.J. Gardner Homes can create it for you. Whatever your family size, taste or style is, GJ’s can help you design a home that matches your needs, wants and lifestyle so talk to the team today to start your new home journey. Click here to take a look at some of GJ’s showhomes to get more home inspiration or view their range of home designs on their website here.