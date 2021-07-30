Around the World Within Your Home

If I walked in a room full of people and asked the question, “who here miss traveling?’ I could only imagine hands flailing up from all directions. As much as we love NZ, and how grateful we may be for how well our nation’s handled the pandemic, it’s okay to admit that we do. Enjoying a European summer right about now would be beyond ideal. But alas! The reality is that we’re still all bubbled up from the rest of the world, bar the Cook Islands, for the health and safety of our team of 5 million.

However, there could be ways around curbing our appetite for travel by injecting a bit of this and that from your travel destination of choice. Here are some interior inspirations inspired by pockets of the world that we miss or look forward to traveling to one day, someday.

Bali

Bali-inspired interiors have graduated from being a fad to more of a solid contender when styling one’s home. If this is the style direction you’d want to pursue, you have to think natural – think wood, stone, and light, to name a few.

Without going overboard, a good way to start could be by adding a canopy to your bed. This element could make a room feel like a resort just like that. You could also add a few decorations that are more on the natural side of things, like woven/basket-type light fixtures or wood-framed mirrors. And if you’re on the building or reno stage, making spaces more breathable by way of spacious flows between rooms, or floor-to-ceiling windows could bring that Bali flair to the land of the long white cloud.

Morocco

If you’ve been, then you’d know it’s a hub of inspiration. The country bleeds creativity and wonder like no other. When I think of Morocco, I see an explosion of the richest of colours and a parade of details, which is a dream for every maximalist. Bringing home a bit of this magical country is an absolute walk in the park.

Some ideas could be using Encaustic tiles, which are not surprisingly more known as Moroccan tiles. These ornate and geometric tiles can add some personality to a bathroom or a living space and is reminiscent of a Riad. If you want to keep your floors untouched, you could instead add a rug and one must know that Moroccan rugs are second to none. Moving on from floors, you could also explore the possibility of making a feature wall by either using a wildly-patterned wallpaper or painting it an iconic colour like blush pink or Majorelle blue, both screams Marrakesh through and through.

Italy

Making a list of things to love about Italy could be done in a heartbeat – the food, the architecture, the people, the food (definitely worth saying this twice), and art to name a few. Apart from falling in love with Italy, one could also be so very easily inspired by it.

Because of the country’s rich history, Italian interiors are a fusion of the old and the new. This is most evident with preserved exteriors and modern interiors. This juxtaposition is something you can incorporate in your home. Another famous feature of Italian interior design characteristics is the use of natural materials. Not to be confused with Balinese interiors, Italian interior design also uses a clever mix of wood, stone, but with a bit of metal. And to top it all off, make sure to take the minimalistic route for a look that’s worthy of a chef’s kiss.

New York

First word that comes to mind is loft. New York interiors are typically catered towards apartments and much smaller spaces than what we’re used to here in New Zealand.

Given that space is a highly cherished commodity in New York, the obvious and common goal is visually to expand the space and that’s something that can be achieved with colour. Picture light-coloured walls perfectly contrasted with darker-hued furniture or decor. Another thing that is “very New York” is to think urban-chic and that means thrifting decor, choosing bespoke pieces, and mixing and matching materials.