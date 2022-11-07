Swiss-based luxury watch company, Longines, has officially welcomed Academy Award-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence, to its horological family as its newest Ambassador of Elegance, joining other notable international stars such as Kate Winslet, Regé-Jean Page and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The 32-year-old veteran actress, who received her first Oscar nomination for her star-making performance in Winter’s Bone, followed by star turns in The Hunger Games franchise and such contemporary masterpieces as David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, has well and truly sealed her status as one of the most compelling and successful actresses of her generation.

It is hardly surprising Lawrence’s unparalleled charisma and unique take on elegance have not been lost on Longines. “Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family,” says Longines CEO, Matthias Breschan.

Since 1832, the leader of fine craft in horology has forged a legacy underscored by a steadfast devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. Theirs is a watch-making expertise expressed in state-of-the-art innovations that exude a rich heritage of beautiful designs, astonishing finishes and high-performance movements.

Lawrence, too, wields impressive versatility in her own sphere. Her quick wit and refreshing candour off-screen bring a fresh perspective to everything she does, fuelling a multifaceted career that spans beyond her captivating big-screen presence and achievements as an award-winning global movie star. Never one, it seems, to shy from bigger challenges, Lawrence has also stepped behind the camera with a foray into the realm of producing with the founding of her own production company, Excellent Cadaver, under which she has made a recent return to the big screen as the lead of her latest film, Causeway.

Lawrence’s interest in philanthropy and social entrepreneurship, combined with her firm commitment to the important causes that matter to her, has also seen her become a passionate advocate for gender equality, alongside working as a member on the board of Represent.us, a non-partisan organisation dedicated to ending political corruption in the United States.

As could be expected, Lawrence is equally enamoured and inspired on the occasion of her new appointment. Of the luxury Swiss watchmaker, she says, “Longines is rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers, I am thrilled to join the Longines family and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead.” The synergy couldn’t be more evident as Lawrence continues, “Longines has long been synonymous with timeless elegance, which to me, can be defined as a quiet powerfulness met with grace and confidence.”