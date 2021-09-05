A Natural Partnership

Our world, in so many respects, has been redefined with our values and expectations necessarily shifting in ways we might not have anticipated. And when it comes to achieving that much-needed equilibrium between our physical and emotional wellness, it is only natural that a holistic approach has become front of mind, supported by a renewed interest in the art of the ritual and naturally-derived ingredients that benefit both mind and body, as we look for ways to de-stress.

This is something that skincare company, Sávar, sought to champion right from its inception, keeping ahead of the curve in scientific beauty developments with a view to formulating only the very best that nature has to offer into high-performing products with the versatility to cater to even the driest and most sensitive skin.

Safe, simple and effective natural products are, similarly, a key constant on the radar of skincare therapist, Nicky Watkins of award-winning beauty and wellness studio, My Beauty Room. With over 33 years of experience in treating pigmentation, acne, anti-ageing and a whole myriad of skin sensitivities such as eczema and those borne from hormonal imbalances and external environmental aggressors, Nicky has honed an internationally-awarded reputation for combining products with proven efficacy for sensitive skin. She has gone on to combine these with thoughtful techniques such as Lymphatic Draining Massage – in fact, being the only New Zealand beauty therapist to be personally trained by renowned massage therapist, Sheila Pereze, on her exclusive method.

It comes as no surprise then, that a partnership between Nicky and Sávar has formed. Sávar’s naturally efficacious products, harnessing powerful blends of New Zealand botanicals, have a fitting synergy with Nicky’s specialty facial treatments tasked with assuaging sensitive and stressed skin that struggles to keep up with the demands of modern life. The Sávar product most coveted on Nicky’s spa shelves by her clientele, as a skin-smoothing hero of her boutique facial treatments, is the Hydrating Antioxidant Moisture Mask. This luxe skincare gem has quickly garnered a cult-like following for lending the skin a radiant “silken-tofu”-like glow while soothing irritations, and deeply hydrating and nourishing the skin courtesy of high-performing antioxidants such as New Zealand blackcurrant seed oil and pomegranate.

Alongside Sávar’s safe and effective botanical ingredient blends that are doing a supreme job of meeting the needs of our ever-changing modern world, it is the philosophy that everyone deserves to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin, alongside the ritual of making self-care a priority, that is the shared vision of wellness and beauty that drives both Nicky and Sávar in embracing this new era of beauty.

