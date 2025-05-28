We talk a lot about resilience. Usually in sweeping terms. Grit. Grind. “Bounce back stronger” and “Survive to 25” (Congrats to those of you who did). But what about the quieter kind? The sort that doesn’t make headlines or LinkedIn posts. The kind that looks like showing up to a meeting when your confidence is in pieces. Or replying to that one email you’ve been avoiding for three days. Or putting on real pants for once.

That’s the flavour of resilience we see across this issue.

There’s Lady Gaga, of course, our cover star and the reigning empress of emotional evolution. From stadium tours to film sets to quietly reshaping conversations around trauma, she’s proof that reinvention isn’t about shedding who you were, it’s about expanding into who you really are. Which, as it turns out, might involve fewer filters and more boundary-setting.

But closer to home, we also find this strength everywhere. Jo McFadden, who took the parts of a disparate and widely undulating career path and turned it into a superpower to help others live and work well. Jennifer Whittle, who learned leadership is less about commanding the room and more about creating space for others to thrive. And Patrice Green, who admits that some days, being a business owner, a mum, and a human feels like a high-wire act over a flaming pit of logistics and self-doubt, but she still shows up anyway.

Then there’s the team at Oxygen Yoga & Fitness, whose version of resilience involves far-infrared heat, sweat, and a surprising amount of clarity. It turns out, slowing down and tuning in can sometimes get you further than pushing harder ever could. Who knew?

So maybe this issue isn’t about resilience in the chest-thumping, bootstrapping sense. Maybe it’s about restorative resilience. The kind that lets you exhale, say “not today,” and pick your battles with a little more self-kindness.

Because here’s the truth: some days, showing up is enough. And on the days when it’s not? That’s okay too. Try again tomorrow.