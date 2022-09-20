Whether you find inspiration in the Mediterranean for your décor or lean towards a Scandinavian palette, the design trends found in Europe are simply irresistible. Cosiness and personalisation are the pillars, and European homes prioritise comfort, practicality and liveliness. From flooring to furniture and lighting, everything has its significance and comes together beautifully. These are some of the top trends and themes from Europe that are influencing today’s interior design aesthetics.

Nature at the Centre

Design professionals, architects and professional decor artists agree that “inspired by nature” is the hottest trend for the home, and our recent switch to being mostly indoors has everything to do with it. Browns and greens are hot contenders to become the new grey. Surfaces and objects that recreate natural visuals or replicate natural colour and texture offer an easy way to reconnect with nature and for many of us, that’s exactly what we need right now.

Indoor Urban Jungles

Homeowners who are looking for even more ways to bring nature indoors, do it with a stunning display of house plants. From the perennially popular orchid to Fiddle-leaf figs and Ponytail palms, live plants help to boost air quality, freshen up any room and even reduce stress. When green is the hot new colour, the trend of bringing nature indoors can only be enhanced with more plants. Don’t worry if you don’t have green fingers or the time to care for them all. Natural-looking faux plants are just as visually effective too.

Sculptural and Curved Furniture

The curved furniture trend of the moment is ‘70s-inspired and hints at the Danish Modern Movement of the ‘20s. Curvaceous furniture and accents make a powerful artistic statement and encourage the natural flow of a space. We’re seeing natural fibres, soft tones, bold colours and textural twists. For those who want to inject a bit of curve without completely committing to the trend, a curvy chair with a swivel feature or a playful coffee table will do the trick.

Modern Cottagecore

One reason that modern European design blends so seamlessly with wellness in the home is that it incorporates natural materials. Contemporary yet quintessentially British, modern Cottagecore was born out of a desire to return to a slower, more sustainable way of living. The style is relaxed and organic with an emphasis on traditional craftsmanship, as it is inspired by a quaint vision of country life. Incorporating classic features such as vintage furniture as well as dainty details such as delicate laces, baskets and wildflowers, it all fits beautifully within the home.

Multi-purpose Spaces

Our homes have become the venue for nearly all facets of our life in the past few years. They have doubled as the office, school and gym alongside being a place to sleep, eat and relax. Apartment living and tiny homes are also gaining ground, which is why interior designers are shifting their focus to double-duty rooms and multifunctional spaces. Think space zoning with colour and lighting, convertible furniture, flexible floorplans and most importantly, smart storage solutions.

The Grandmillennial Style

Oozing with fun and personality, Grandmillennial design is shabby chic and gives you the freedom to create a space that’s anything but cookie-cutter and sterile. It’s an ode to nostalgia and the opposite of monochrome and all-white spaces. We see dark-stained wood, tassels and ruffles, patterned wallpaper, antiques and lots of florals, all combined with abstract art and metallic accents. Without looking kitschy or overly cluttered, it’s a well-edited look that gives this generation a wonderful opportunity to show off their uniqueness and individual style.

What décor design is on its way out?

From the current trends in interior design, it’s easy to see that many people are itching to have a change of scenery within their personal spaces. That’s why it’s hello to maximalism and goodbye to everything grey and all-white. Forget fast furniture and faux finishes, don’t be afraid to make a bold statement, and choose privacy and cosiness over open concept living.