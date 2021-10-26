Do you follow a 12-step skincare routine?

Is your face regularly and flawlessly snatched?

Do you know the latest trends and the must-haves of the season?

If you answered yes to all (or almost all) of the above, then the internet would describe you as a “beauty girl.” You are someone in the know of the must-knows in the realm of beauty, whether it be make-up, skin/skincare, or both.

On the other end of this spectrum are women like me, a self-proclaimed non-beauty girl. By no means am I against what the beauty community has to offer. If anything, I am merely overwhelmed by the information shared and the number of products made available to me. Over time, I have learned to sift through the information I see online or that have been shared with me by my fellow females, and I’ve put them through a personal filter which led to 5 Undefeated Beauty Tips from a Non-Beauty Girl:

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

One of the best things you can do for your skin, and probably the most significant step in any skincare routine is (or should be) hydration. Staying hydrated is the most effective trick in maintaining healthy skin. Our skin is our largest organ, and with our bodies having more than two-thirds of water, not drinking enough won’t allow your body to keep your skin healthy.

There are many ways to stay hydrated, and the market is saturated with serums or facial oils that promise to keep your skin plump and hydrated but nothing beats hydrating from the inside out. Drink water, lots of it, and regularly.

Get to know you.

One of the biggest mistakes I’ve made over my beauty journey is taking on board everything that I see, read, or hear. You bet your bottom dollar I’ve had major winged-eye disasters because I followed a Youtube tutorial from someone who doesn’t have hooded eyelids like me.

Get to know you, and when you do, you can research and try things that suit you. For example, knowing you skin type would eliminate half, if not most, of the beauty products available to you. If you have sensitive skin, then you can give products that are especially made for your skin type a solid go.

Apply sunscreen. Always.

If there’s one step that all beauty girls preach, it’s this: ALWAYS APPLY SUNSCREEN. Wearing sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin. If you want to reduce the signs of ageing, then make sunscreen your friend.

Wash your face before sleeping.

This rule seems like an absolute given, yet a lot of people still tend to skip this, especially when they’re absolutely shattered by the end of the day.

Not that I wear makeup on the reg, but I’ve always been told to never sleep with makeup on. For whatever reason, this lesson stuck and I always try my absolute hardest not to. The reason for doing so is obvious. Washing your face at the end of the day to clean off everything that’s built up on your face throughout the day, such as dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria, and sebum can help your skin breathe and eliminate the risk of developing or making any skin conditions worse.

Beauty things… but make it fun!

Women are inundated with messages all over social media that put a heavy focus on the way we look. We must look younger (because ageing is bad?!), we must put makeup on to look fresh, but not too much that we’ll look like we’re trying too hard.

Elevating your skincare routine or playing with makeup should be fun. It should be something that you do to better yourself, for yourself. There shouldn’t be any social pressure attached to it because at the end of the day, we are enough and everyone is beautiful in their own right.