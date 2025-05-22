The VW Golf just turned 50! Born in 1974 and now in its 8th generation, it’s instantly recognizable. Volkswagen’s philosophy of evolutionary refinement has delivered over 35 million units making it Europe’s most popular car.

The 2025 Golf R elevates the GTI Golf’s hot-hatch formula, delivering even greater performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 245 kW and 420 Nm of torque, it launches from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 4.6 seconds. This all-wheel-drive powerhouse, coupled with a finely tuned suspension, provides exceptional roadholding and a communicative driving experience.

Visually, the Golf R maintains a subtle yet distinct presence. 19-inch alloy wheels, a slightly lowered stance, and subtle aerodynamic enhancements hint at its performance potential. The interior features bolstered bucket seats, blue accent stitching, and ‘R’ badging. The digital instrument cluster offers performance-focused displays, including real-time torque distribution. Drive modes, ranging from Eco and Comfort to Sport and Race, are easily accessible via the steering wheel’s ‘R’ button. Paddle shifters provide precise control over the responsive dual-clutch transmission.

Advanced driver-assistance systems, inherited from the Volkswagen Group’s premium brands, include lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. While competent, the lane-keeping assist exhibited occasional inconsistencies on narrow roads, so best thing is to leave them off when there’s no centreline. The infotainment system is intuitive, with a mix of touchscreen and physical controls. The ventilated memory seats and wireless phone connectivity were welcome features, though this test modle’s wireless charger proved unreliable.

Surprise surprise, I managed to have an urgent need for a delivery well out of the city. A drive through Auckland’s winding back roads showcased the Golf R’s true capabilities. The all-wheel-drive system and torque vectoring provide exceptional grip and agility, allowing for confident cornering even when the road is dubious. Even on a stretch of gravel road, the Golf R maintained composure, demonstrating the effectiveness of its full-time 4-wheel-drive, it was in its element. The neutral steering feel and minimal torque steer enhance the driving experience no end.

The Golf R’s practicality is equally impressive. It comfortably accommodated passengers and cargo, earning praise for its sensible design and color. It’s a car that seamlessly transitions from exhilarating back-road drives to everyday family duties. The 2025 Golf R is a remarkable hot hatch that excels in both performance and practicality, as enjoyable to drive as it is easy to live with.