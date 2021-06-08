Wishing For A King
Couches are the centrepiece of a living space. It’s where we go to sit, talk, connect, watch, play, relax – the list goes on. There’s no reason as to why we shouldn’t invest into them, look for the best quality, and be a little picky.
King is a sustainable, premium furniture company with a massive sofa sale on right now – where you can get a high-quality, custom designed couch, while paying a price that you’ll have to give a double take.
Get in quick though, the sale ends this Sunday 13th June 2021.
Zaza 2.5 Seater Standard 2FlexAB
2.5-seater with two flexible arms. Customise in your choice of over 360 fabrics and 35 European leathers.
Zaza Package 3
3-seater with a deep chaise and two flexible arms. Customise in your choice of premium fabrics or European leathers.
Concerto M Package 1WDT Smart
5-seater modular configuration with wide and deep seats, smart arm and timber shelf. Customise in your choice of premium fabric or European leather. Smart accessories not included.
Concerto M Package 21WDT
5-seater modular configuration with extra wide and deep chaise, smart arm and timber shelf. Customise in your choice of premium fabric or European leather. Includes 4 x FREE Matching Oberon Cushions.
Bellaire Package 1 Fixed Custom
Two 3-seater platforms with one arm. Customise your Bellaire in a combination of premium fabric and European leathers.
